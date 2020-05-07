Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: The Order: 1886 - Great Concept But Flawed Execution • Barbie: The Action Anime - Ghost in the Shell SAC_2045 Review • TAY Retro: Nintendo Entertainment System - Ironsword: Wizards & Warriors II [TV Commercial, NA]

Advertisement

You’re reading TAY , Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.



Advertisement