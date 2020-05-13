I'm really feeling it!
Narelle Ho Sang
Filed to:Talk Amongst Yourselves
Talk Amongst YourselvesTAY
Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: My Return To AAA Games, Episode 6: Dark Souls Remastered Is A Phenomenal Template Monogatari Second Season: Otorimonogatari ReviewTAY Retro: Nintendo Entertainment System - Bases Loaded II: Second Season [TV Commercial, NA]

You’re reading TAY, Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.

