Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: A Radical Concept For Addressing Sexism In Video Games • SnackTAYku Review: Spinach On Pizza • TAY Retro: Nintendo Entertainment System - Baseball Simulator 1,000 [TV Commercial, NA]

Advertisement

You’re reading TAY , Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.



Advertisement