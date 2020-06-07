Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: My Thoughts On The Spring 2020 Anime Season (Or What’s Left Of It Anyway) • Happy Birthday, Sega, But What Even Is “Fog Gaming”? • TAY Retro: Famicom - Ninja Ryukenden II: Ankoku no Jashiken (Ninja Gaiden II: The Dark Sword of Chaos) [TV Commercial, NA]

Advertisement

You’re reading TAY , Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.



Advertisement