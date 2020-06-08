Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: What Games Could Appear On The US Game Gear Micro? • Forget Darwin’s Game - Watch Mirai Nikki: The Future Diary • TAY Retro: Nintendo Entertainment System - Cabal [TV Commercial, NA]

Advertisement

You’re reading TAY , Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.



Advertisement