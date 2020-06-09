Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: Monogatari: Second Season: Koimonogatari Review • Kaiju Crush - Developer Diary: The Final Push, Day 2 • TAY Retro: Famicom - Doragon Supiritto: Arantanaru Densetsu [TV Commercial, JP]

Advertisement

You’re reading TAY , Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.



Advertisement