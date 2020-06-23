Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: In Defense Of Jubilation Lee • Future’s Self-Care Guide For Gamers • Kaiju Crush Dev Diary: The Final Push, A Minor Setback • TAY Retro: Nintendo Entertainment System - Swords & Serpents [TV Commercial, NA]



Advertisement

You’re reading TAY , Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.



Advertisement