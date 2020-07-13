Screenshot : RedStripe118 (Nintendo

Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: Ten Songs That Prove K.K. Slider Is More Than “Bubblegum K.K.” and “K.K. Cruisin’” • Quick Review: Something Is Killing The Children • TAY Retro: Nintendo Entertainment System - Solar Jetman: Hunt for the Golden Warp ship [TV Commercial, NA ]



Advertisement

You’re reading TAY , Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.



Advertisement