Screenshot : Platinum Games ( Other

Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: Nier Automata: The Best Shump I’ve Ever Played • Kaiju Crush: Dev Diary - The Final Push, Day 17 • TAY Retro: Nintendo Entertainment System - WWF WrestleM ania Challenge [TV Commercial, NA]



Advertisement

You’re reading TAY , Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.



Advertisement