New From Kotaku's Reader-Run Community: Spooky Story Contest, And More

zarnyx
Narelle Ho Sang
Talk Amongst Yourselves
Talk Amongst YourselvesTAY
Screenshot: Netflix

Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: Spook-TAY-Cular Spooky Story Contest TAY Retro: Nintendo Game Boy - Metroid II: Return of Samus [TV Commercial (NA)]TAY Retro: Nintendo Entertainment System / Game Boy - Yoshi [TV Commercial (NA)]

You’re reading TAY, Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.

