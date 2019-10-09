Warped Pipes is Officially Going on Hiatus

Alternate title: I Fought the Mario Timeline, and the Timeline Won

This has been coming for a while. Those of you who have kept up with my little blog are no doubt aware that updates have gotten more and more infrequent as it has gone on .

There are a number of reasons for this. I’ve become increasingly busy with my job , which has limited my free time to work on projects like this. Simultaneously , the amount of research required to write a good article has increased exponentially as I’ve moved into the 16-bit era and beyond. The games are increasingly complex and expansive and require me to either play through them or watch lengthy videos of others doing the same in order to fully analyze them. I don’t want to just be rewording wiki articles; if I write a post I want it to be providing new information or analysis to people and that takes a lot of time.

These factors have made working on Warped Pipes difficult to justify when I have a lot of other ongoing projects that are more creatively rewarding. Many of you are already aware of The Eerie Arcade, my horror games podcast which has been a blast to put together. I’m also hoping to get back to work on my co-op starship simulation game Colony Sol, continue writing some short fiction, and someday finish creating my long gestating world building tabletop roleplaying game. I hope that those of you who have enjoyed Warped Pipes will continue to trust me to put out interesting content and follow me in these endeavors as well. I still intend to be an active contributor to TAY; this isn’t the last you’ve heard of me.

I’ve decided to call this hiatus rather than a cancellation because it is something I’d love to get back to some day if I can find the time. That said, I have no idea when that would be.

If you’re desperate for more analysis of the Mario series, I highly recommend checking out the Marioverse community, which has done a great job of trying to breakdown and codify the geography, lore, and timeline of the franchise.

Or, better yet, do your own analysis of the games and post about it! I’d love to read your theories or take on the timeline. Use what I’ve started and expand on it. You’ll do great.

Thanks to all of you for coming on this journey with me, but our p rincess is in another castle.