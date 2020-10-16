We Watched It So You Don't Have To: The Dustwalker

A Movie Poster Image : IMDB





Summary

An in depth look at the socio-economic contributors to the 2008 stock market collapse and big bank bail out as viewed through the lens of startup cryptocurrency Etherium ——-naw just kidding it’s about aliens.



Aliens attack a small Australian town. Well, two races of aliens attack a small Australian town, and one acts inconsistently to the other. Are they friend? Are they foe? What are their motives? Will the local small town sheriff finally move to the big city right after this one last job?

Discussion

Aikage

I liked the main character and thought she was mostly well written and acted. I also appreciated that they didn’t feel the need to explain the aliens, or the two alien races or why they were acting how they were. This left more of the film’s relatively short run time available for thrills and chills! Unfortunately, where this movie fell apart for me was the thrills and chills. While the creature effects are neat, and the character makeup is nice - there’s no real sense of urgency to any of the proceedings here. The “infected with an alien” humans alternate between standing perfectly still and being aggressive with no real internal logic. The direction is loose as well leading to scenes where groups of people are being chased, one falls down, and then like 30 seconds is spent just sort of gawking around. I’m not sure if this movie needed a new editor or what but it wasn’t put together in a way where you ever felt the main characters were in danger. As one other example; in one scene we see the plucky geologist chased by the infected and they are able to keep speed with her car for some distance. In another scene a young man leads a group of infected away by getting their attention and then sprinting away. He appears a few minutes later unscathed. These sort of narrative inconsistencies are everywhere and they hurt the movie as you never feel the tension that should be there.





Kidechka

It was ok. It feels like something you would say after having a mediocre coffee at a roadside stop. It was just...ok. The acting wasn’t fantastic and the story was meh. I think the story could have been great in someone else’s hands. I would have appreciated at least a bit of a reference to what was happening (there was a 5 second aside where a character said she saw two objects fall from the sky). In fact, when one of the characters suggests they try to figure out what was going on, the sheriff replies “There’s no time for exposition or explanation!” something along those lines. I do appreciate a mystery, but this one left nothing to feel tense about before discovering the plot in the last 3 seconds of the movie. And the discovery made me go “oh. Huh.” So a lot of waiting, and not tense waiting, for not that much pay off.

I agree with Aikage on the inconsistency and lack of internal logic. I’d also add that there’s not really any character development, so I didn’t care if anyone lived or died.

A huge missed opportunity for me was when the manic-pixie geologist drove into the dust storm, we didn’t see any of what she saw. There could have been aliens! There could have been neighbor-hungry fiends chasing her car! There could have been anything, but instead there was nothing.

Gore

Aikage

3/5

There are some dead bodies, some bloody animals exploded, some people impaled, pretty run of the mill. There’s one scene of a mutilated kid but it’s brief and you can’t really see what happened. Not so gory as to be off putting.





Kidechka

2/5

I want to give it a better score because what was there was very cool, but there was so little of it.

Scary

Aikage

0/5

Like I mentioned, there’s really nothing scary even though it should be.

Kidechka

0/5 Not scary in the slightest.

Should you Watch it even though We Watched it So You Don’t Have To?

Aikage: No



Kind of hard to recommend. There’s some good stuff here that’s worth seeing - the creature design for one is fun. The bones of the story are good. But there’s a heck of a lot that should have been left cut. This is one where, if you’re able to, I’d recommend watching at 1.5 speed.

Kidechka: No



The only reason to watch this is to vow to yourself that you want to take a boring, poorly edited movie and make it better. Pass.



Watched On



Hulu

Watched On

Hulu

We Watched It So You Don't Have To is a series created by Kidechka and Aikage as an excuse to plumb the depths of the worst movies streaming services have to offer. Have a suggestion for our next movie? Drop it below!