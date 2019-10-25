I'm really feeling it!

Weekend eSports - Tokyo Tekken Masters || StarSeries i-League Season 8 || Smash Ultimate Summit 2 || ESL One Hamburg

Papito Qinn
TOKYO TEKKEN MASTERS 2019

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Tekken 7

Schedule:

Credit: AceKingOffSuit

Stream

Climax of Night [re:run]

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Under Night In-Birth Exe: Late[st] - BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle - Melty Blood Actress Again Current Code - Dengeki Bunko: Fighting Climax Ignition

Schedule:

Credit: AceKingOffSuit

Streams:

FunkyP
DataFGC

Smash Ultimate Summit 2

Liquipedia - Twitter 

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate

Schedule:

Time Converter

Stream

Spoiler-Free Smash VODs

Syndicate 2019

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smash Bros. Melee

Schedule: All Times in CEST

Time Converter

Streams:

GeekyGoonSquad
GeekyGoonSquad2

First Attack 2019

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 - Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - Dragon Ball FighterZ - Mortal Kombat 11 - Smash Bros. Ultimate - UNIST - Samurai Shodown

Schedule:

Credit: AceKingOffSuit

Streams:

CapcomFighters
DragonBallFighterZ
TeamSp00ky
VGBootCamp

WSO Open: Tekken 7 Dojo event

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Tekken 7

Start Time: 13:00 BST

Time Converter

Stream

Ruczaj Rumble: The Runback

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 - Smash Bros. Ultimate - UNIST - Blazblue Central Fiction - Samurai Shodown

Schedule: All Times in CEST

Time Converter

Streams:

GXStream
Wafelkon
SuperPolandBros

Overlords of Orlando: OCTOBERLORDS

Smash.gg 

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Melee - Smash Bros. Ultimate

Schedule: Saturday | All Times in EDT

1:00 PM - Doubles Top 4 for Ultimate + Melee
2:00 PM - Melee Singles + Ultimate Singles Begin
5:00 PM - Cosplay Contest + Awards Show
4:00 PM - Melee Singles Finals
6:00 PM - Ultimate Top 16
8:00 PM - Ultimate Finals / Top 8

Time Converter

Streams: ???

StarSeries i-League Season 8

All info - Liquipedia - Twitter

Schedule:

Stream

VODs

DOTA 2 ESL One Hamburg 2019

All Info - Liquipedia - Twitter

Schedule:

Streams:

English 1 | English 2 | English 3
RuHub | RuHub2 | RuHub3
Live ESL One

DOTA 2 Spoiler-free VODs

WCS Global Finals 2019

Liquipedia - Twitter - Juked

Schedule:

October 26, 2019 - 05:00 CEST
October 27, 2019 - 04:00 CEST

Time Converter

Stream

League of Legends World Championship

Website - Leaguepedia - Twitter

Full Schedule

English Stream

LoL Spoiler-Free VODs

Rocket League Championship Series Season 8

Website - Twitter - Facebook - YouTube - Reddit

Full Schedule

Stream

Rocket League Spoiler-Free VODs

