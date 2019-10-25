Weekend eSports - Tokyo Tekken Masters || StarSeries i-League Season 8 || Smash Ultimate Summit 2 || ESL One Hamburg

TOKYO TEKKEN MASTERS 2019
Featured Game(s): Tekken 7
Schedule:
Climax of Night [re:run]
Featured Game(s): Under Night In-Birth Exe: Late[st] - BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle - Melty Blood Actress Again Current Code - Dengeki Bunko: Fighting Climax Ignition
Schedule:
Streams:
Smash Ultimate Summit 2
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate
Schedule:
Syndicate 2019
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smash Bros. Melee
Schedule: All Times in CEST
Streams:
First Attack 2019
Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 - Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - Dragon Ball FighterZ - Mortal Kombat 11 - Smash Bros. Ultimate - UNIST - Samurai Shodown
Schedule:
Streams:
CapcomFighters
DragonBallFighterZ
TeamSp00ky
VGBootCamp
WSO Open: Tekken 7 Dojo event
Featured Game(s): Tekken 7
Start Time: 13:00 BST
Ruczaj Rumble: The Runback
Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 - Smash Bros. Ultimate - UNIST - Blazblue Central Fiction - Samurai Shodown
Schedule: All Times in CEST
Streams:
GXStream
Wafelkon
SuperPolandBros
Overlords of Orlando: OCTOBERLORDS
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Melee - Smash Bros. Ultimate
Schedule: Saturday | All Times in EDT
1:00 PM - Doubles Top 4 for Ultimate + Melee
2:00 PM - Melee Singles + Ultimate Singles Begin
5:00 PM - Cosplay Contest + Awards Show
4:00 PM - Melee Singles Finals
6:00 PM - Ultimate Top 16
8:00 PM - Ultimate Finals / Top 8
Streams: ???
StarSeries i-League Season 8
All info - Liquipedia - Twitter
Schedule:
VODs
DOTA 2 ESL One Hamburg 2019
All Info - Liquipedia - Twitter
Schedule:
Streams:
English 1 | English 2 | English 3
RuHub | RuHub2 | RuHub3
Live ESL One
WCS Global Finals 2019
Liquipedia - Twitter - Juked
October 26, 2019 - 05:00 CEST
October 27, 2019 - 04:00 CEST
League of Legends World Championship
Website - Leaguepedia - Twitter
Rocket League Championship Series Season 8
Website - Twitter - Facebook - YouTube - Reddit
Rocket League Spoiler-Free VODs
