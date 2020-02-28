Weekend eSports - IEM Katowice || Tekken Japan vs Korea || Only The Best 3 || Vegas Cup 4

Tekken Pro Championship Japan-Korea
Featured Game(s): Tekken 7
Start time: 13: 00 JST
Only The Best III
Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 - Dragonball FighterZ - Smash Bros. Ultimate
Schedule:
Streams:
OnlyTheBestTournament
OnlyTheBestTournament1
Vegas Cup 4
Featured Game(s): Garou: Mark of the Wolves - Samurai Shodown - Street Fighter V: Champion Edition - The King of Fighters 2002: Unlimited Match - The King of Fighters XIII - The King of Fighters XIV
Schedule: All Times in PST
Streams:
Super SmashPoint 3
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate
Schedule: All Times in GMT
Streams: TBA
PAX East FGC
Featured Game(s): Marvel vs Capcom 2 - Soul Calibur VI - Tekken 7 - Dragonball FighterZ
Schedule: All Times in EST
Bridgetown Blitz 5
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Melee
Schedule: Saturday | All Times in PST
10am - Doors Open
11am - Melee Doubles Begins
1:30pm - Singles Wave A Begins
3pm - Singles Wave B Begins
5pm - Top Cut Begins
11pm - Everything must be completed.
The Thunderdome
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate
Schedule: Saturday | All Time in CST
11:00 am Ultimate Doubles / Melee Doubles
1:00 pm Ultimate Singles Wave A / Melee Wave A
2:30 pm Ultimate Singles Wave B / Melee Wave B
4:00 pm Top Cut Starts
5:00 pm Project+ Singles / Rivals Singles
6:00 Top 8 Starts
Intel Extreme Masters Season XIV - World Championship
All Info - Liquipedia - Twitter - Juked
Schedule:
Streams:
VODs
Starcraft 2 IEM Katowice 2020
All Info - Liquipedia - Twitter - Juked
Schedule: All Times in CET
Streams:
VODs
