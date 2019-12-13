Weekend eSports - Capcom Cup || BLAST Pro Series Global Final || RLCS Season 8 Finals || R6 United States Nationals

Capcom Cup 2019
Featured Game(s): Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition
Schedule:
Credit: AceKingOffSuit
Streams:
Bob-omb Battlefield
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate - Tekken 7
Schedule: All Times in EET
Friday 13.12.
- 18:00 Ultimate doubles & Tekken 3
- 18:30 Melee doubles
Saturday 14.12.
- 10:00 Ultimate singles & Melee singles & Tekken 7 pools wave A
- 11:30 Ultimate singles & Melee singles & Tekken 7 pools wave B
- 13:00 Food break
- 14:00 Brackets start
- 16:30 Tekken 7 Top 4
- 17:45 Melee Top 4
- 19:00 Ultimate Top 4
CouchWarriors Crossup 2
Featured Game(s): Street Fighter V - Tekken 7 - Mortal Kombat 11 - Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smash Bros. Melee - Soul Calibur VI - Dead or Alive 6 - Splatoon 2 - Dragon Ball FighterZ - Under Night in-Birth Exe:Late[st] - BlazBlue: Central Fiction - Guilty Gear xrd Rev 2 - BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle
Schedule: Saturday | All Times in AEDT
10:30 - Samurai Shodown
11:00 - Splatoon 2 R1 Start
11:00 - PM Singles
11:00 - Rivals of Aether
11:00 - Smash Ultimate Doubles starts
12:00 - Tekken 7 3v3
12:30 - Melee Doubles
13:00 - Under NIght in-Birth Exe:Late[st]
13:30 - Dragon Ball Fighter Z
13.30 - Dead or Alive 6
14:00 - Mortal Kombat 11
14:00 - Smash Ultimate Singles
15:00 - Melee Singles
15.30 - Tekken 7
16:00 - Guilty Gear Xrd Rev2
16:00 - Street Fighter V
17:00 - Soul Calibur VI
19:30 - BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle
Streams:
Street Fighter V, Tekken 7, Mortal Kombat 11
Super Smash Bros Ultimate
Super Smash Bros Melee
Soul Calibur VI, Dead or Alive 6
Splatoon 2
Dragon Ball FighterZ, Under Night in-Birth Exe:Late[st], BlazBlue: Central Fiction, Guilty Gear xrd Rev 2, BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle
Super Ascension
Featured Game(s): TBA
Schedule: All Times in MST
Streams: TBA
Wolvarena 2
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smash Bros. Melee
Schedule: Saturday | All Times in EST
- 11:00 AM- Squad Strike Begins
- 12:00 PM- Ultimate Doubles Begins
- 2:00 PM- Lunch Break
- 3:00 PM- Ultimate Singles Wave A Begins
- 4:00 PM - Melee Singles begins
- 5:00 PM- Ultimate Singles Wave B Begins
- 7:00 PM- Ultimate Top 32 Begins
- 9:00 PM- Ultimate Top 8
Streams:
BLAST Pro Series Global Final 2019
All Info - Liquipedia - Twitter - Juked
Schedule:
VODs
cs_summit 5
All Info - Liquipedia - Twitter - Juked
Schedule:
VODs
Rocket League Championship Series Season 8 Finals
Liquipedia - Twitter - Juked
Schedule: All Times in CET
Friday
15:00 - Group Stage 1
Saturday
15:00 - Group Stage 2
Sunday
15:00 - Quarterfinal 1
16:30 - Quarterfinal 2
18:00 - Semifinal 1
19:30 - Semifinal 2
21:00 - Grand Finals
Streams:
English
French
German
Spanish
Poland
Rocket League Spoiler-Free VODs
Rainbow Six United States Nationals 2019
Liquipedia - Twitter - Juked
Schedule: All Times in PST
Friday
10:00 - Quarterfinals 1
13:00 - Quarterfinals 2
16:00 - Quarterfinals 3
19:00 - Quarterfinals 4
Saturday
14:30 - Semifinal 1
18:30 - Semifinal 2
Sunday
11:00 - Grand Finals
DreamHack Open Sevilla 2019
Liquipedia - Twitter - Juked
Schedule: All Times in CET
