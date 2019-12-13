I'm really feeling it!

Weekend eSports - Capcom Cup || BLAST Pro Series Global Final || RLCS Season 8 Finals || R6 United States Nationals

Papito Qinn
Filed to:esports
61
Save

Capcom Cup 2019

Smash.gg - Twitter - Juked

Featured Game(s): Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition

Schedule:

Advertisement

Credit: AceKingOffSuit

Streams:

ESPNEsports
CapcomFighters

Bob-omb Battlefield

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate - Tekken 7

Schedule: All Times in EET

Friday 13.12.

  • 18:00 Ultimate doubles & Tekken 3
  • 18:30 Melee doubles

Saturday 14.12.

  • 10:00 Ultimate singles & Melee singles & Tekken 7 pools wave A
  • 11:30 Ultimate singles & Melee singles & Tekken 7 pools wave B
  • 13:00 Food break
  • 14:00 Brackets start
  • 16:30 Tekken 7 Top 4
  • 17:45 Melee Top 4
  • 19:00 Ultimate Top 4

Time Converter

Stream

CouchWarriors Crossup 2

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Street Fighter V - Tekken 7 - Mortal Kombat 11 - Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smash Bros. Melee - Soul Calibur VI - Dead or Alive 6 - Splatoon 2 - Dragon Ball FighterZ - Under Night in-Birth Exe:Late[st] - BlazBlue: Central Fiction - Guilty Gear xrd Rev 2 - BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle

Advertisement

Schedule: Saturday | All Times in AEDT

10:30 - Samurai Shodown
11:00 - Splatoon 2 R1 Start
11:00 - PM Singles
11:00 - Rivals of Aether
11:00 - Smash Ultimate Doubles starts
12:00 - Tekken 7 3v3
12:30 - Melee Doubles
13:00 - Under NIght in-Birth Exe:Late[st]
13:30 - Dragon Ball Fighter Z
13.30 - Dead or Alive 6
14:00 - Mortal Kombat 11
14:00 - Smash Ultimate Singles
15:00 - Melee Singles
15.30 - Tekken 7
16:00 - Guilty Gear Xrd Rev2
16:00 - Street Fighter V
17:00 - Soul Calibur VI
19:30 - BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle

Advertisement

Time Converter

Streams:

Street Fighter V, Tekken 7, Mortal Kombat 11
Super Smash Bros Ultimate
Super Smash Bros Melee
Soul Calibur VI, Dead or Alive 6
Splatoon 2
Dragon Ball FighterZ, Under Night in-Birth Exe:Late[st], BlazBlue: Central Fiction, Guilty Gear xrd Rev 2, BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle

Advertisement

Super Ascension

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): TBA

Schedule: All Times in MST

Advertisement
Advertisement

Time Converter

Streams: TBA

Wolvarena 2

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smash Bros. Melee

Schedule: Saturday | All Times in EST

  • 11:00 AM- Squad Strike Begins
  • 12:00 PM- Ultimate Doubles Begins
  • 2:00 PM- Lunch Break
  • 3:00 PM- Ultimate Singles Wave A Begins
  • 4:00 PM - Melee Singles begins
  • 5:00 PM- Ultimate Singles Wave B Begins
  • 7:00 PM- Ultimate Top 32 Begins
  • 9:00 PM- Ultimate Top 8

Time Converter

Streams:

Gooshigaming
Sp_Rei
d_lidz

Advertisement

BLAST Pro Series Global Final 2019

All Info - Liquipedia - Twitter - Juked

Schedule:

Advertisement

Stream

VODs

cs_summit 5

All Info - Liquipedia - Twitter - Juked

Schedule:

Advertisement
Advertisement

Stream

VODs

Rocket League Championship Series Season 8 Finals

Liquipedia - Twitter - Juked

Schedule: All Times in CET

Friday
15:00 - Group Stage 1

Saturday
15:00 - Group Stage 2

Sunday
15:00 - Quarterfinal 1
16:30 - Quarterfinal 2
18:00 - Semifinal 1
19:30 - Semifinal 2
21:00 - Grand Finals

Advertisement

Time Converter

Streams:

English
French
German
Spanish
Poland

Rocket League Spoiler-Free VODs

Rainbow Six United States Nationals 2019

Liquipedia - Twitter - Juked

Schedule: All Times in PST

Friday
10:00 - Quarterfinals 1
13:00 - Quarterfinals 2
16:00 - Quarterfinals 3
19:00 - Quarterfinals 4

Advertisement

Saturday
14:30 - Semifinal 1
18:30 - Semifinal 2

Sunday
11:00 - Grand Finals

Time Converter

Stream

DreamHack Open Sevilla 2019

Liquipedia - Twitter - Juked

Schedule: All Times in CET

Advertisement

Time Converter

Stream

Papito Qinn is into the whole YouTube thing, is the winner of the 2016 SpookTAYcular Scary Story Contest, and a twitter incompetent. “Success is achieving the goal defined.”

Share This Story