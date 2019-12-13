Weekend eSports - Capcom Cup || BLAST Pro Series Global Final || RLCS Season 8 Finals || R6 United States Nationals

Filed to:

Filed to: esports

Capcom Cup 2019

Smash.gg - Twitter - Juked

Featured Game(s): Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition

Schedule:

Credit: AceKingOffSuit

Streams:

ESPNEsports

CapcomFighters

Bob-omb Battlefield

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate - Tekken 7

Schedule: All Times in EET

Friday 13.12.

18:00 Ultimate doubles & Tekken 3



18:30 Melee doubles

Saturday 14.12.

10:00 Ultimate singles & Melee singles & Tekken 7 pools wave A



11:30 Ultimate singles & Melee singles & Tekken 7 pools wave B

13:00 Food break

14:00 Brackets start

16:30 Tekken 7 Top 4

17:45 Melee Top 4

19:00 Ultimate Top 4

Time Converter

Stream

CouchWarriors Crossup 2

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Street Fighter V - Tekken 7 - Mortal Kombat 11 - Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smash Bros. Melee - Soul Calibur VI - Dead or Alive 6 - Splatoon 2 - Dragon Ball FighterZ - Under Night in-Birth Exe:Late[st] - BlazBlue: Central Fiction - Guilty Gear xrd Rev 2 - BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle

Schedule: Saturday | All Times in AEDT

10:30 - Samurai Shodown

11:00 - Splatoon 2 R1 Start

11:00 - PM Singles

11:00 - Rivals of Aether

11:00 - Smash Ultimate Doubles starts

12:00 - Tekken 7 3v3

12:30 - Melee Doubles

13:00 - Under NIght in-Birth Exe:Late[st]

13:30 - Dragon Ball Fighter Z

13.30 - Dead or Alive 6

14:00 - Mortal Kombat 11

14:00 - Smash Ultimate Singles

15:00 - Melee Singles

15.30 - Tekken 7

16:00 - Guilty Gear Xrd Rev2

16:00 - Street Fighter V

17:00 - Soul Calibur VI

19:30 - BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle

Time Converter

Streams:

Street Fighter V, Tekken 7, Mortal Kombat 11

Super Smash Bros Ultimate

Super Smash Bros Melee

Soul Calibur VI, Dead or Alive 6

Splatoon 2

Dragon Ball FighterZ, Under Night in-Birth Exe:Late[st], BlazBlue: Central Fiction, Guilty Gear xrd Rev 2, BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle

Super Ascension

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): TBA

Schedule: All Times in MST

Time Converter

Streams: TBA



Wolvarena 2

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smash Bros. Melee

Schedule: Saturday | All Times in EST

11:00 AM- Squad Strike Begins

12:00 PM- Ultimate Doubles Begins

2:00 PM- Lunch Break

3:00 PM- Ultimate Singles Wave A Begins

4:00 PM - Melee Singles begins

5:00 PM- Ultimate Singles Wave B Begins

7:00 PM- Ultimate Top 32 Begins

9:00 PM- Ultimate Top 8

Time Converter

Streams:

Gooshigaming

Sp_Rei

d_lidz

BLAST Pro Series Global Final 2019

All Info - Liquipedia - Twitter - Juked

Schedule:

Stream



VODs

cs_summit 5

All Info - Liquipedia - Twitter - Juked

Schedule:

Stream



VODs

Rocket League Championship Series Season 8 Finals

Liquipedia - Twitter - Juked

Schedule: All Times in CET

Friday

15:00 - Group Stage 1

Saturday

15:00 - Group Stage 2

Sunday

15:00 - Quarterfinal 1

16:30 - Quarterfinal 2

18:00 - Semifinal 1

19:30 - Semifinal 2

21:00 - Grand Finals

Time Converter

Streams:

English

French

German

Spanish

Poland

Rocket League Spoiler-Free VODs

Rainbow Six United States Nationals 2019

Liquipedia - Twitter - Juked

Schedule: All Times in PST

Friday

10:00 - Quarterfinals 1

13:00 - Quarterfinals 2

16:00 - Quarterfinals 3

19:00 - Quarterfinals 4

Saturday

14:30 - Semifinal 1

18:30 - Semifinal 2



Sunday

11:00 - Grand Finals

Time Converter

Stream

DreamHack Open Sevilla 2019

Liquipedia - Twitter - Juked

Schedule: All Times in CET

Time Converter

Stream