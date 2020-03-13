I'm really feeling it!
Subscribe

Weekend eSports - CEO Dreamland || Don’t Stomp On Me || NorCal Melee Arcadian || Big Blue Showdown ||

Papito Qinn
Filed to:esports
esportsfgcFighting game communitySmash Bros
90
Save
Illustration for article titled Weekend eSports - CEO Dreamland || Don’t Stomp On Me || NorCal Melee Arcadian || Big Blue Showdown ||

CEO Dreamland 2020

Smash.gg - Twitter - Juked

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smash Bros. Melee - Smash Bros. WiiU - Smash Bros. Brawl - Smash Bros. 64 - BrawlHalla

Advertisement

Schedule: All Times in EDT

Illustration for article titled Weekend eSports - CEO Dreamland || Don’t Stomp On Me || NorCal Melee Arcadian || Big Blue Showdown ||

Time Converter

Streams:

CEOGaming
PolarityGG
PandaGlobal
Brawlhalla

Spoiler-Free Smash VODs

Juicy goes to Dreamland Hosted by CEO

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Granblue Fantasy: Versus - Tekken 7 - Dragonball FighterZ - Mortal Kombat 11 - BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle - Soul Calibur 6 - Street Fighter V - Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r]

Advertisement

Schedule: Saturday | All Times in EDT

13:00 - UNICLR
15:00 - MK11 Top 4
16:00 - BBTag Top 4
17:00 - SFV Top 4
18:00 - DBFZ Top 4
19:00 - SC6 Top 4
20:00 - Tekken 7 Top 4
21:00 - Granblue Top 6

Advertisement

Time Converter

Stream

Don’t Stomp On Me

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Melee

Schedule: Saturday | All Times in CDT

14:00 - Doubles
16:00 - Singles Round 1 Wave B
17:00 - Singles Round 1 Wave C
18:00 - Top 32

Advertisement

Time Converter

Stream

NorCal Melee Arcadian #7

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Melee

Schedule: Saturday | All Times in PDT

11:00 - Pools
18:00 - Top 48
20:00 - Top 8

Time Converter

Streams:

Main Stream
Side Stream

Montreal Melee Arcadian 4

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Melee

Schedule: Saturday | All Times in EDT

11:00 am – School Crew Battles
2:30 pm – Pools 1-8
4:00 pm – Pools 8-16
5:30 pm – Challenger Bracket
7:00 pm – Top 48 Bracket
8:15 pm: Top 8 Start

Advertisement

Time Converter

Stream

Big Blue Showdown 2

Smash.gg 

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate

Schedule: Saturday | All Times in

11:00 - Doubles Bracket
13:00 - Singles Wave A Pools
15:00 - Singles Wave B Pools
17:00 - Singles Bracket

Advertisement

Time Converter

Stream

Papito Qinn is into the whole YouTube thing, is the winner of the 2016 SpookTAYcular Scary Story Contest, and a twitter incompetent. “Success is achieving the goal defined.”

Share This Story

Get our newsletter