Weekend eSports - CEO Dreamland || Don’t Stomp On Me || NorCal Melee Arcadian || Big Blue Showdown

CEO Dreamland 2020
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smash Bros. Melee - Smash Bros. WiiU - Smash Bros. Brawl - Smash Bros. 64 - BrawlHalla
Schedule: All Times in EDT
Streams:
CEOGaming
PolarityGG
PandaGlobal
Brawlhalla
Juicy goes to Dreamland Hosted by CEO
Featured Game(s): Granblue Fantasy: Versus - Tekken 7 - Dragonball FighterZ - Mortal Kombat 11 - BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle - Soul Calibur 6 - Street Fighter V - Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r]
Schedule: Saturday | All Times in EDT
13:00 - UNICLR
15:00 - MK11 Top 4
16:00 - BBTag Top 4
17:00 - SFV Top 4
18:00 - DBFZ Top 4
19:00 - SC6 Top 4
20:00 - Tekken 7 Top 4
21:00 - Granblue Top 6
Don’t Stomp On Me
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Melee
Schedule: Saturday | All Times in CDT
14:00 - Doubles
16:00 - Singles Round 1 Wave B
17:00 - Singles Round 1 Wave C
18:00 - Top 32
NorCal Melee Arcadian #7
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Melee
Schedule: Saturday | All Times in PDT
11:00 - Pools
18:00 - Top 48
20:00 - Top 8
Streams:
Montreal Melee Arcadian 4
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Melee
Schedule: Saturday | All Times in EDT
11:00 am – School Crew Battles
2:30 pm – Pools 1-8
4:00 pm – Pools 8-16
5:30 pm – Challenger Bracket
7:00 pm – Top 48 Bracket
8:15 pm: Top 8 Start
Big Blue Showdown 2
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate
Schedule: Saturday | All Times in
11:00 - Doubles Bracket
13:00 - Singles Wave A Pools
15:00 - Singles Wave B Pools
17:00 - Singles Bracket
