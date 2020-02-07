Weekend eSports - Dragonball FighterZ World Tour Finals || Six Invitational || Winter Showdown 7 || Float

DRAGON BALL FighterZ World Tour Finals

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Dragonball FighterZ

Schedule:

Credit: AceKingOffSuit

Streams:

English

Spanish

French

Italian

Winter Showdown 7

Smash.gg - Twitter - Juked

Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 - Mortal Kombat 11 - Dragonball FighterZ - UNIST - Samurai Shodown - Granblue Fantasy Versus - Street Fighter 3: Third Strike - Soul Calibur 6

Schedule:

Streams: TBA

Float

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smash Bros. Melee - UNIST - Rock Paper Scissors

Schedule: Saturday | All Times in EST

Ultimate / UNIST / RPS

11:00 - Doubles / UNIST

14:00 - Singles Pools Wave A

15:30 - Singles Pools Wave B

17:00 - Break + Amateur Bracket Starts

17:30 - Singles Pro Bracket

18:30 - Intermediate Bracket

20:00 - Singles Top 12 / RPS

Melee

11:00 - Doubles

14:00 - Singles Pools Wave A

15:30 - Singles Pools Wave B

17:00 - Break

17:30 - Singles Top 32

Time Converter

Streams:



Ultimate Stream 1

Ultimate Stream 2

Melee

UNIST

RPS

Shell Shock - A North Florida Regional

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate - Rivals of Aether

Schedule: Saturday | All Times in EST

10:00 - Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Doubles

11:00 - Rivals of Aether Doubles

12:00 - Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Singles WAVE A

13:00 - Rivals of Aether Singles WAVE A

14:00 - Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Singles WAVE B

15:00 - Rivals of Aether Singles WAVE B / Super Smash Bros. 64

16:00 - Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Top 32

17:00 - Super Smash Bros. Melee

18:00 - Rivals of Aether Top 16

20:00 - Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Top 8

Time Converter

Stream

Michigan Melee Arcadian: Winter 2020 Edition

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Melee

Schedule: Saturday | All Times in EST

12:00 - Melee Singles Pools Wave A, Crews SemiFinal A

14:30 - Melee Singles Pools Wave B, Crews SemiFinal B

17:00 - Crews Final + New Player AM Bracket begins

18:00 - Melee Singles Bracket begins

19:30 - AM Bracket begins

Time Converter

Stream

BLAST Premier Spring Series 2020

All Info - Liquipedia - Twitter - Juked

Schedule:

Stream



VODs

Six Invitational 2020

All Info - Liquipedia - Twitter - Juked

Schedule:

Streams:

Twitch

Twitch Bravo

YouTube

Mixer