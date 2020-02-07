Weekend eSports - Dragonball FighterZ World Tour Finals || Six Invitational || Winter Showdown 7 || Float

DRAGON BALL FighterZ World Tour Finals
Featured Game(s): Dragonball FighterZ
Schedule:
Credit: AceKingOffSuit
Streams:
Winter Showdown 7
Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 - Mortal Kombat 11 - Dragonball FighterZ - UNIST - Samurai Shodown - Granblue Fantasy Versus - Street Fighter 3: Third Strike - Soul Calibur 6
Streams: TBA
Float
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smash Bros. Melee - UNIST - Rock Paper Scissors
Schedule: Saturday | All Times in EST
Ultimate / UNIST / RPS
11:00 - Doubles / UNIST
14:00 - Singles Pools Wave A
15:30 - Singles Pools Wave B
17:00 - Break + Amateur Bracket Starts
17:30 - Singles Pro Bracket
18:30 - Intermediate Bracket
20:00 - Singles Top 12 / RPS
Melee
11:00 - Doubles
14:00 - Singles Pools Wave A
15:30 - Singles Pools Wave B
17:00 - Break
17:30 - Singles Top 32
Streams:
Ultimate Stream 1
Ultimate Stream 2
Melee
UNIST
RPS
Shell Shock - A North Florida Regional
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate - Rivals of Aether
Schedule: Saturday | All Times in EST
10:00 - Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Doubles
11:00 - Rivals of Aether Doubles
12:00 - Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Singles WAVE A
13:00 - Rivals of Aether Singles WAVE A
14:00 - Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Singles WAVE B
15:00 - Rivals of Aether Singles WAVE B / Super Smash Bros. 64
16:00 - Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Top 32
17:00 - Super Smash Bros. Melee
18:00 - Rivals of Aether Top 16
20:00 - Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Top 8
Michigan Melee Arcadian: Winter 2020 Edition
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Melee
Schedule: Saturday | All Times in EST
12:00 - Melee Singles Pools Wave A, Crews SemiFinal A
14:30 - Melee Singles Pools Wave B, Crews SemiFinal B
17:00 - Crews Final + New Player AM Bracket begins
18:00 - Melee Singles Bracket begins
19:30 - AM Bracket begins
BLAST Premier Spring Series 2020
All Info - Liquipedia - Twitter - Juked
Schedule:
VODs
Six Invitational 2020
All Info - Liquipedia - Twitter - Juked
Schedule:
Streams:
Twitch
Twitch Bravo
YouTube
Mixer
Papito Qinn is into the whole YouTube thing, is the winner of the 2016 SpookTAYcular Scary Story Contest, and a twitter incompetent. “Success is achieving the goal defined.”