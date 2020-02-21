I'm really feeling it!

Weekend eSports - DreamHack Anaheim || Frostbite || Winter Brawl 3D || COH 2 King of the Noobs ||

Papito Qinn
Filed to:esports
esportsfgcFighting game communitySmash BrosCompany of Heroes 2
DreamHack Anaheim 2020

Smash.gg - Twitter - Juked - CSGO Info - Liquipedia

Schedule:

All Times in PST

Time Converter

Streams:

DreamhackSmash
DreamhackFighters
DreamhackCS

VODs

Frostbite 2020

Smash.gg - Twitter - Juked

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate - Rivals of Aether

Schedule: All Times in EST

Time Converter

Streams:

Ultimate 1
Ultimate 2
Rival of Aether

Spoiler-Free Smash VODs

Winter Brawl 3D 2020

Smash.gg - Twitter - Juked

Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 - Street Fighter V - Soul Calibur 6 - Mortal Kombat 11 - Dead or Alive 6 - UNIST - Pokken Tournament DX - Dragonball FighterZ - Granblue Fantasy Versus

Schedule: All Times in EST

Time Converter

Streams:

Bifuteki
KPBLive
FunkyP
Gears of War 5 Stream

Hold That L #5

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Melee

Schedule: Saturday | All Times in CST

  • 01:30pm - Singles bracket pools wave 1 begin
  • 03:00pm - Singles bracket pools wave 2 pools begin
  • 04:30pm - Break/Amateur Bracket/Crews
  • 05:30pm - Top 64 begins
  • 10:30pm - Tournament ends

Time Converter

Stream

CSL @ Domino Effect 17

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smash Bros. Melee

Schedule: Saturday | All Times in PST

Time Converter

Streams:

Ultimate
Melee
VODs

Company of Heroes 2 - King of the Noobs

Twitter

Schedule: Saturday & Sunday @ 8am PST / 5pm CET

Time Converter

Stream

Papito Qinn is into the whole YouTube thing, is the winner of the 2016 SpookTAYcular Scary Story Contest, and a twitter incompetent. “Success is achieving the goal defined.”

