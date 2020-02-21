Weekend eSports - DreamHack Anaheim || Frostbite || Winter Brawl 3D || COH 2 King of the Noobs

DreamHack Anaheim 2020
Schedule:
All Times in PST
Streams:
Frostbite 2020
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate - Rivals of Aether
Schedule: All Times in EST
Streams:
Winter Brawl 3D 2020
Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 - Street Fighter V - Soul Calibur 6 - Mortal Kombat 11 - Dead or Alive 6 - UNIST - Pokken Tournament DX - Dragonball FighterZ - Granblue Fantasy Versus
Schedule: All Times in EST
Streams:
Hold That L #5
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Melee
Schedule: Saturday | All Times in CST
- 01:30pm - Singles bracket pools wave 1 begin
- 03:00pm - Singles bracket pools wave 2 pools begin
- 04:30pm - Break/Amateur Bracket/Crews
- 05:30pm - Top 64 begins
- 10:30pm - Tournament ends
CSL @ Domino Effect 17
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smash Bros. Melee
Schedule: Saturday | All Times in PST
Streams:
Schedule: Saturday & Sunday @ 8am PST / 5pm CET
