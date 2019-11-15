Weekend eSports - DreamHack Atlanta || SMITE World Championship || Smash Out 2019 || COH 2 World Championship 2019

DreamHack Atlanta 2019
Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 - Mortal Kombat 11 - Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smash Bros. Melee - Soul Calibur 6 - Brawlhalla - Rivals of Aether
Schedule:
Streams:
Brawlhalla
Tekken
DreamHackFighters
DreamHackSmash
Atlanta Battle Opera: The Last Dojo of 2019
Featured Game(s): Tekken 7
Start Time: Friday | 19:00 EST
North American Regional Finals - Open Tournament
Featured Game(s): Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition
Schedule:
Smash Out 2019
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smash Bros. Melee - Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2 - Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite - ARMS - Rivals of Aether - Tekken 7 - UNIST - Lethal League Blaze - Sailor Moon S
Schedule: Saturday | All Times in CST
Streams:
Ultimate Main Stream & Ultimate Side Stream
Melee
Guilty Gear
Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite
ARMS
Lethal League Blaze
Rivals of Aether
UNIST
Tekken 7
Sailor Moon S
ARCREVO America 2019
Featured Game(s): Blazblue Cross Tag Battle - Blazblue Central Fiction - Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2
Schedule:
Streams:
ArcSystemWorksU
ArcSystemWorksSub
VCA Vienna Challengers Arena 2019
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smash Bros. Melee
Schedule: All Times in CET
Streams:
Heaven or Hell 2019
Featured Game(s): Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike - DRAGON BALL FighterZ - BlazBlue: Central Fiction - Under Night In-Birth Exe: Late[st] - Melty Blood Actress Again Current Code - Guilty Gear Xrd REV2 - BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle
Schedule: All Times in BRT
Saturday
10:15 - DBFZ (until top 8)
12:00 - UNIST (until top 8)
13:15 - 3S (until top 8)
14:30 - BBCF (until top 8)
15:45 - MBAACC (until top 8)
17:00 - GGXrd Rev2 2v2
19:15 - BBTag
Sunday
10:00 - MBAACC top 8
12:00 - DBFZ top 8
15:00 - 3S top 8
17:00 - UNIST Top 8
19:00 - BBCF Top 8
The Ultimate Performance #2
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate
Schedule: Saturday | All Times in CET
Streams: TBA
BIG LAB #2
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate
Schedule: Saturday | All Times in GMT
- 10:00 - Doubles
- 12:00 - Wave A Pools
- 14:00 - Wave B Pools
- 16:00 - Break / Overflow
- 16:30 - Top 32
- 18:00 - Top 8
Send Noobs 2: Send Even More Noobs
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Melee
Schedule: Saturday | All Times in CST
- 10:00am - Check in begins/Friendlies
- 10:45am - Doubles Check in end
- 11:00am - Doubles bracket begins
- 01:00pm - Doubles ends
- 01:30pm - Duelist Kingdom format begins
- 05:25pm - Duelist Kingdom format ends
- 05:30pm - Duelist Kingdom Finalists picture
- 05:45pm - Top cut begins
- 10:00pm - Tournament ends
Highlander Con 2019 Fall
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smash Bros. Melee
Schedule: Sunday | All Times in PST
ULTIMATE SCHEDULE:
12:00 PM - Singles Pools Wave A
2:00 PM - Singles Pools Wave B
4:00 PM - Top 32 Bracket
MELEE SCHEDULE:
12:00 PM - Singles Pools Wave A
2:00 PM - Singles Pools Wave B
4:00 PM - Top 32 Bracket
Streams:
Main Stream
SSBM Stream
Additional Stream
CS:GO DreamHack Open Atlanta 2019
All info - Liquipedia - Twitter - Juked
Schedule:
VODs
SMITE World Championship 2020
Schedule:
Quarterfinals - Friday, November 15 - 18:00 CET
Semifinals - Saturday, November 16 - 18:00 CET
Finals - Sunday, November 17 - 18:00 CET
Streams:
Company of Heroes 2 World Championship 2019 Finals
Webpage 1 - Webpage 2 - Twitter - Facebook
Schedule:
Saturday, November 16th
Sunday, November 17th
Start Time: (Possibly) 15:00 CET (Both Days)
Streams:
RelicEntertainment
Stormless
AECoH
WhireFlashReborn
Tightropexilo
CS:GO WePlay! Forge of Masters Season 2 Finals
Liquipedia - Twitter - Juked
Schedule:
Friday, November 15 - 12:30 CET
Saturday, November 16 - 11:00 CET
Sunday, November 17 - 12:00 CET
ESL Pro League Season 10
All info - Liquipedia - Twitter - Juked
Schedule:
VODs
PUBG Global Championship 2019 Semifinals
Website - Liquipedia - Twitter
Schedule:
Group A vs Group B - Friday | 17:00 PST
Group B vs Group C - Saturday | 17:00 PST
Group A vs Group C - Sunday | 17:00 PST
Rocket League Championship Series Season 8 Regionals
Website - Twitter - Facebook - YouTube - Reddit - Juked
Rocket League Spoiler-Free VODs
