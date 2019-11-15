I'm really feeling it!

Weekend eSports - DreamHack Atlanta || SMITE World Championship || Smash Out 2019 || COH 2 World Championship 2019

Papito Qinn
Filed to:esports
294
Save

DreamHack Atlanta 2019

Smash.gg - Twitter 

Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 - Mortal Kombat 11 - Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smash Bros. Melee - Soul Calibur 6 - Brawlhalla - Rivals of Aether

Advertisement

Schedule:

Advertisement

Credit: AceKingOffSuit

Streams:

Brawlhalla
Tekken
DreamHackFighters
DreamHackSmash

Spoiler-Free Smash VODs

Atlanta Battle Opera: The Last Dojo of 2019

Smash.gg - Twitter - Juked

Featured Game(s): Tekken 7

Start Time: Friday | 19:00 EST

Time Converter

Stream

VODs

North American Regional Finals - Open Tournament

Smash.gg - Twitter - Juked

Featured Game(s): Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition

Schedule:

Advertisement

Credit: AceKingOffSuit

Stream

Smash Out 2019

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smash Bros. Melee - Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2 - Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite - ARMS - Rivals of Aether - Tekken 7 - UNIST - Lethal League Blaze - Sailor Moon S

Advertisement

Schedule: Saturday | All Times in CST

Advertisement

Time Converter

Streams:

Ultimate Main Stream & Ultimate Side Stream
Melee
Guilty Gear
Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite
ARMS
Lethal League Blaze
Rivals of Aether
UNIST
Tekken 7
Sailor Moon S

Advertisement

ARCREVO America 2019

Smash.gg - Twitter - Juked

Featured Game(s): Blazblue Cross Tag Battle - Blazblue Central Fiction - Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2

Advertisement

Schedule: 

Advertisement

Credit: AceKingOffSuit

Streams:

ArcSystemWorksU
ArcSystemWorksSub

VCA Vienna Challengers Arena 2019

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smash Bros. Melee

Schedule: All Times in CET

Advertisement

Time Converter

Streams:

GeekyGoonSquad
GeekyGoonSquad2

Heaven or Hell 2019

Smash.gg - Twitter - Juked

Featured Game(s): Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike - DRAGON BALL FighterZ - BlazBlue: Central Fiction - Under Night In-Birth Exe: Late[st] - Melty Blood Actress Again Current Code - Guilty Gear Xrd REV2 - BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle

Advertisement

Schedule: All Times in BRT

Saturday

10:15 - DBFZ (until top 8)
12:00 - UNIST (until top 8)
13:15 - 3S (until top 8)
14:30 - BBCF (until top 8)
15:45 - MBAACC (until top 8)
17:00 - GGXrd Rev2 2v2
19:15 - BBTag

Advertisement

Sunday

10:00 - MBAACC top 8
12:00 - DBFZ top 8
15:00 - 3S top 8
17:00 - UNIST Top 8
19:00 - BBCF Top 8

Advertisement

Time Converter

Stream

The Ultimate Performance #2

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate

Schedule: Saturday | All Times in CET

Advertisement

Time Converter

Streams: TBA

BIG LAB #2

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate

Schedule: Saturday | All Times in GMT

  • 10:00 - Doubles
  • 12:00 - Wave A Pools
  • 14:00 - Wave B Pools
  • 16:00 - Break / Overflow
  • 16:30 - Top 32
  • 18:00 - Top 8

Time Converter

Stream

Send Noobs 2: Send Even More Noobs

Smash.gg - Twitter - YouTube

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Melee

Schedule: Saturday | All Times in CST

  • 10:00am - Check in begins/Friendlies
  • 10:45am - Doubles Check in end
  • 11:00am - Doubles bracket begins
  • 01:00pm - Doubles ends
  • 01:30pm - Duelist Kingdom format begins
  • 05:25pm - Duelist Kingdom format ends
  • 05:30pm - Duelist Kingdom Finalists picture
  • 05:45pm - Top cut begins
  • 10:00pm - Tournament ends

Time Converter

Stream

Highlander Con 2019 Fall

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smash Bros. Melee

Schedule: Sunday | All Times in PST

ULTIMATE SCHEDULE:

12:00 PM - Singles Pools Wave A
2:00 PM - Singles Pools Wave B
4:00 PM - Top 32 Bracket

Advertisement

MELEE SCHEDULE:

12:00 PM - Singles Pools Wave A
2:00 PM - Singles Pools Wave B
4:00 PM - Top 32 Bracket

Advertisement

Time Converter

Streams:

Main Stream
SSBM Stream
Additional Stream

CS:GO DreamHack Open Atlanta 2019

All info - Liquipedia - Twitter - Juked

Schedule:

Advertisement

Stream

VODs

SMITE World Championship 2020

Gamepedia - Esportspedia

Schedule:

Quarterfinals - Friday, November 15 - 18:00 CET
Semifinals - Saturday, November 16 - 18:00 CET
Finals - Sunday, November 17 - 18:00 CET

Advertisement

Time Converter

Streams:

Mixer
Twitch
YouTube

Company of Heroes 2 World Championship 2019 Finals

Webpage 1 - Webpage 2 - Twitter - Facebook

Schedule:

Saturday, November 16th
Sunday, November 17th

Start Time: (Possibly) 15:00 CET (Both Days)

Time Converter

Streams:

RelicEntertainment
Stormless
AECoH
WhireFlashReborn
Tightropexilo

CS:GO WePlay! Forge of Masters Season 2 Finals

Liquipedia - Twitter - Juked

Schedule:

Friday, November 15 - 12:30 CET
Saturday, November 16 - 11:00 CET
Sunday, November 17 - 12:00 CET

Advertisement

Time Converter

Stream

ESL Pro League Season 10

All info - Liquipedia - Twitter - Juked

Schedule:

Advertisement

Stream

VODs

PUBG Global Championship 2019 Semifinals

Website - Liquipedia - Twitter

Schedule:

Group A vs Group B - Friday | 17:00 PST
Group B vs Group C - Saturday | 17:00 PST
Group A vs Group C - Sunday | 17:00 PST

Advertisement

Time Converter

Stream

Rocket League Championship Series Season 8 Regionals

Website - Twitter - Facebook - YouTube - Reddit - Juked

Full Schedule

Stream

Rocket League Spoiler-Free VODs

Papito Qinn is into the whole YouTube thing, is the winner of the 2016 SpookTAYcular Scary Story Contest, and a twitter incompetent. “So... We’re staying here?”

Share This Story