Weekend eSports - DreamHack Atlanta || SMITE World Championship || Smash Out 2019 || COH 2 World Championship 2019

DreamHack Atlanta 2019

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 - Mortal Kombat 11 - Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smash Bros. Melee - Soul Calibur 6 - Brawlhalla - Rivals of Aether

Schedule:

Credit: AceKingOffSuit

Streams:

Brawlhalla

Tekken

DreamHackFighters

DreamHackSmash

Spoiler-Free Smash VODs

Atlanta Battle Opera: The Last Dojo of 2019

Smash.gg - Twitter - Juked

Featured Game(s): Tekken 7

Start Time: Friday | 19:00 EST

Time Converter

Stream

VODs

North American Regional Finals - Open Tournament

Smash.gg - Twitter - Juked

Featured Game(s): Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition

Schedule:

Credit: AceKingOffSuit

Stream

Smash Out 2019

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smash Bros. Melee - Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2 - Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite - ARMS - Rivals of Aether - Tekken 7 - UNIST - Lethal League Blaze - Sailor Moon S

Schedule: Saturday | All Times in CST

Time Converter

Streams:

Ultimate Main Stream & Ultimate Side Stream

Melee

Guilty Gear

Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite

ARMS

Lethal League Blaze

Rivals of Aether

UNIST

Tekken 7

Sailor Moon S

ARCREVO America 2019

Smash.gg - Twitter - Juked

Featured Game(s): Blazblue Cross Tag Battle - Blazblue Central Fiction - Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2

Schedule:

Credit: AceKingOffSuit

Streams:

ArcSystemWorksU

ArcSystemWorksSub

VCA Vienna Challengers Arena 2019

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smash Bros. Melee

Schedule: All Times in CET

Time Converter

Streams:

GeekyGoonSquad

GeekyGoonSquad2

Heaven or Hell 2019

Smash.gg - Twitter - Juked

Featured Game(s): Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike - DRAGON BALL FighterZ - BlazBlue: Central Fiction - Under Night In-Birth Exe: Late[st] - Melty Blood Actress Again Current Code - Guilty Gear Xrd REV2 - BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle

Schedule: All Times in BRT

Saturday

10:15 - DBFZ (until top 8)

12:00 - UNIST (until top 8)

13:15 - 3S (until top 8)

14:30 - BBCF (until top 8)

15:45 - MBAACC (until top 8)

17:00 - GGXrd Rev2 2v2

19:15 - BBTag

Sunday

10:00 - MBAACC top 8

12:00 - DBFZ top 8

15:00 - 3S top 8

17:00 - UNIST Top 8

19:00 - BBCF Top 8

Time Converter

Stream

The Ultimate Performance #2

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate

Schedule: Saturday | All Times in CET

Time Converter

Streams: TBA

BIG LAB #2

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate

Schedule: Saturday | All Times in GMT

10:00 - Doubles

12:00 - Wave A Pools

14:00 - Wave B Pools

16:00 - Break / Overflow

16:30 - Top 32

18:00 - Top 8

Time Converter

Stream

Send Noobs 2: Send Even More Noobs

Smash.gg - Twitter - YouTube

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Melee

Schedule: Saturday | All Times in CST

10:00am - Check in begins/Friendlies

10:45am - Doubles Check in end

11:00am - Doubles bracket begins

01:00pm - Doubles ends

01:30pm - Duelist Kingdom format begins

05:25pm - Duelist Kingdom format ends

05:30pm - Duelist Kingdom Finalists picture

05:45pm - Top cut begins

10:00pm - Tournament ends

Time Converter

Stream

Highlander Con 2019 Fall

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smash Bros. Melee

Schedule: Sunday | All Times in PST

ULTIMATE SCHEDULE:

12:00 PM - Singles Pools Wave A

2:00 PM - Singles Pools Wave B

4:00 PM - Top 32 Bracket

MELEE SCHEDULE:

12:00 PM - Singles Pools Wave A

2:00 PM - Singles Pools Wave B

4:00 PM - Top 32 Bracket

Time Converter

Streams:

Main Stream

SSBM Stream

Additional Stream

CS:GO DreamHack Open Atlanta 2019

All info - Liquipedia - Twitter - Juked

Schedule:

Stream

VODs

SMITE World Championship 2020

Gamepedia - Esportspedia

Schedule:

Quarterfinals - Friday, November 15 - 18:00 CET

Semifinals - Saturday, November 16 - 18:00 CET

Finals - Sunday, November 17 - 18:00 CET

Time Converter

Streams:

Mixer

Twitch

YouTube

Company of Heroes 2 World Championship 2019 Finals

Webpage 1 - Webpage 2 - Twitter - Facebook

Schedule:

Saturday, November 16th

Sunday, November 17th

Start Time: (Possibly) 15:00 CET (Both Days)

Time Converter

Streams:

RelicEntertainment

Stormless

AECoH

WhireFlashReborn

Tightropexilo

CS:GO WePlay! Forge of Masters Season 2 Finals

Liquipedia - Twitter - Juked

Schedule:

Friday, November 15 - 12:30 CET

Saturday, November 16 - 11:00 CET

Sunday, November 17 - 12:00 CET

Time Converter

Stream

ESL Pro League Season 10

All info - Liquipedia - Twitter - Juked

Schedule:

Stream

VODs

PUBG Global Championship 2019 Semifinals

Website - Liquipedia - Twitter

Schedule:

Group A vs Group B - Friday | 17:00 PST

Group B vs Group C - Saturday | 17:00 PST

Group A vs Group C - Sunday | 17:00 PST

Time Converter

Stream

Rocket League Championship Series Season 8 Regionals

Website - Twitter - Facebook - YouTube - Reddit - Juked

Full Schedule

Stream

Rocket League Spoiler-Free VODs