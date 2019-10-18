Weekend eSports - East Coast Throwdown || DreamHack Open Rotterdam || Berlin Tekken Clash || PEL Promo





East Coast Throwdown 2019

Smash.gg - Twitter - Facebook

Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 - Mortal Kombat 11 - Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - Dead or Alive 6 - Soul Calibur 6 - Samurai Shodown - Smash Bros. Ultimate - Blazblue Cross Tag Battle - Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2 - Vampire Savior - Street Fighter Alpha 2 - Street Fighter 3: Third Strike - Capcom vs SNK 2 - Super Street Fighter 2: Turbo - UNIST - King of Fighters XIV - Ultra Street Fighter IV

Schedule:

Credit: AceKingOffSuit

Streams:

NetherRealm

Teamsp00ky

TSB_Blaze

KPBLive

Bifuteki

NYCFurby

Berlin Tekken Clash 2019

Smash.gg - Twitter - Website

Featured Game(s): Tekken 7

Schedule: All Times in CEST

Saturday, October 19



12:00 PM - Pool 1-8

03:00 PM - Pool 9-16

06:00 PM - Top 32

10:00 PM - End of Day 1

Sunday, October 20

11:00 PM - Top 16

03:00 PM - Grand Final

04:00 PM - Victory Ceremony

Time Converter

Stream



Dreamhack Rotterdam Smash & Brawlhalla Championship

Smash.gg - Twitter - Juked

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Melee - Brawlhalla

Schedule:

Time Converter



Streams:

GeekyGoonSquad

GeekyGoonSquad2

Spoiler-Free Smash VODs

EGX CPT EU Regional Final 2019

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition

Schedule:

Credit: AceKingOffSuit

Stream

Red Bull Conquest - Oakland Qualifier

Smash.gg - Twitter - Facebook

Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 - Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - UNIST

Schedule: TBA

Stream

Rising Stars at EGLX 2019

Smash.gg - Website - Twitter - Facebook - Instagram - Juked

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smash Bros. Melee

Schedule: All Times in EDT

Friday

16:00 | Wave A Ultimate Doubles / Melee Doubles

17:30 | Wave B Ultimate Doubles / Melee Doubles Top 8

19:00 | Ultimate Doubles Top 8

Saturday

12:00 - 14:00 | Wave A Ultimate Singles/Melee Singles

14:00 - 16:00 | Wave B Ultimate Singles/Melee Singles

16:00 - 18:00 | Melee Top 16

17:00 - 20:00 | Ultimate Top 48

Sunday

12:00 - 3:00 | Ultimate Top 4

15:00 - 18:00 | Melee Top 4

Time Converter

Streams: TBA

Spoiler-Free Smash VODs

2GG: Nightmare on Smashville

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate

Schedule: Sunday | All Times in PDT

9:30 AM: Doubles

11:00 AM: Singles Pools

3:00 PM: Top 24

4:30 PM: Top 8

7:30 PM: Event Finishes and onward to Knott’s Scary Farm!

Time Converter

Streams:

2GGaming

BTSSmash

GameWorks Fall Fights 2019

Smash.gg - Website - Twitter - Facebook

Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 - Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - Soul Calibur 6 - UNIST - Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2

Schedule: All Times in CDT

Saturday

13:00 - Tekken 7

14:00 - Unist

17:00 - Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2

Sunday

13:00 - Tekken 7 (Top 32)

14:00 - Soul Calibur 6

17:00 - Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition

Time Converter

Streams:

Low Kick eSports

Will English IV

Wolverine Tailgate @MSU

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate

Schedule: Saturday | All Times in EDT

11:00 am Doubles starts



2:00 pm : Lunch Break

3:00 pm : Wave A Pools

5:00 pm : Wave B Pools

6:30pm : MSU vs UofM Crew Battle

7:30 pm : Top Bracket Begins

7:45 pm : Amateur Bracket Begins

Time Converter

Stream

Wave The Wheat 2019

Smash.gg - Facebook

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smash Bros. Melee

Schedule: Saturday | All Times in CDT

11:30 - Ultimate Doubles

12:00 - Melee Doubles

14:00 - Wave A Singles

16:00 - Wave B Singles

18:00 - Dinner break/grudge match

19:00 - Final Bracket

22:00 - Final Bracket end

Time Converter

Stream

CS:GO DreamHack Open Rotterdam 2019

All Info - Liquipedia - Webpage - Twitter - Facebook

Schedule:

Stream



VODs

DreamLeague Season 12

All Info - Website - Twitter - Facebook - Liquipedia

Schedule:

Streams:



English 1 | English 2

Russian 1 | Russian 2

Dota 2 Spoiler-Free VODs

League of Legends World Championship

Website - Leaguepedia - Twitter



Full Schedule

English Stream

LoL Spoiler-Free VODs

Rocket League Championship Series Season 8

Website - Twitter - Facebook - YouTube - Reddit

Full Schedule

Stream

Rocket League Spoiler-Free VODs

ESL Pro League Season 10

All Info - Liquipedia: EU | NA - Website - Twitter - Facebook

Schedule:

Stream



VODs

PUBG PEL Promo

Website - Twitter - Facebook - YouTube - Instagram

Schedule: All Times in CEST

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 18 — DAY 2

18:00 - Match 6

18:50 - Match 7

19:40 - Match 8

20:20 - Match 9

21:10 - Match 10

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 19 — DAY 3

18:00 - Match 11

18:50 - Match 12

19:40 - Match 13

20:20 - Match 14

21:10 - Match 15

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 20 — DAY 4

18:00 - Match 16

18:50 - Match 17

19:40 - Match 18

20:20 - Match 19

21:10 - Match 20

Time Converter

Stream