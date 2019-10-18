Weekend eSports - East Coast Throwdown || DreamHack Open Rotterdam || Berlin Tekken Clash || PEL Promo

East Coast Throwdown 2019
Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 - Mortal Kombat 11 - Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - Dead or Alive 6 - Soul Calibur 6 - Samurai Shodown - Smash Bros. Ultimate - Blazblue Cross Tag Battle - Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2 - Vampire Savior - Street Fighter Alpha 2 - Street Fighter 3: Third Strike - Capcom vs SNK 2 - Super Street Fighter 2: Turbo - UNIST - King of Fighters XIV - Ultra Street Fighter IV
Schedule:
Credit: AceKingOffSuit
Streams:
NetherRealm
Teamsp00ky
TSB_Blaze
KPBLive
Bifuteki
NYCFurby
Berlin Tekken Clash 2019
Featured Game(s): Tekken 7
Schedule: All Times in CEST
Saturday, October 19
12:00 PM - Pool 1-8
03:00 PM - Pool 9-16
06:00 PM - Top 32
10:00 PM - End of Day 1
Sunday, October 20
11:00 PM - Top 16
03:00 PM - Grand Final
04:00 PM - Victory Ceremony
Dreamhack Rotterdam Smash & Brawlhalla Championship
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Melee - Brawlhalla
Schedule:
Streams:
EGX CPT EU Regional Final 2019
Featured Game(s): Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition
Schedule:
Red Bull Conquest - Oakland Qualifier
Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 - Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - UNIST
Schedule: TBA
Rising Stars at EGLX 2019
Smash.gg - Website - Twitter - Facebook - Instagram - Juked
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smash Bros. Melee
Schedule: All Times in EDT
Friday
16:00 | Wave A Ultimate Doubles / Melee Doubles
17:30 | Wave B Ultimate Doubles / Melee Doubles Top 8
19:00 | Ultimate Doubles Top 8
Saturday
12:00 - 14:00 | Wave A Ultimate Singles/Melee Singles
14:00 - 16:00 | Wave B Ultimate Singles/Melee Singles
16:00 - 18:00 | Melee Top 16
17:00 - 20:00 | Ultimate Top 48
Sunday
12:00 - 3:00 | Ultimate Top 4
15:00 - 18:00 | Melee Top 4
Streams: TBA
2GG: Nightmare on Smashville
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate
Schedule: Sunday | All Times in PDT
9:30 AM: Doubles
11:00 AM: Singles Pools
3:00 PM: Top 24
4:30 PM: Top 8
7:30 PM: Event Finishes and onward to Knott’s Scary Farm!
Streams:
GameWorks Fall Fights 2019
Smash.gg - Website - Twitter - Facebook
Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 - Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - Soul Calibur 6 - UNIST - Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2
Schedule: All Times in CDT
Saturday
13:00 - Tekken 7
14:00 - Unist
17:00 - Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2
Sunday
13:00 - Tekken 7 (Top 32)
14:00 - Soul Calibur 6
17:00 - Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition
Streams:
Low Kick eSports
Will English IV
Wolverine Tailgate @MSU
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate
Schedule: Saturday | All Times in EDT
- 11:00 am Doubles starts
- 2:00 pm : Lunch Break
- 3:00 pm : Wave A Pools
- 5:00 pm : Wave B Pools
- 6:30pm : MSU vs UofM Crew Battle
- 7:30 pm : Top Bracket Begins
- 7:45 pm : Amateur Bracket Begins
Wave The Wheat 2019
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smash Bros. Melee
Schedule: Saturday | All Times in CDT
- 11:30 - Ultimate Doubles
- 12:00 - Melee Doubles
- 14:00 - Wave A Singles
- 16:00 - Wave B Singles
- 18:00 - Dinner break/grudge match
- 19:00 - Final Bracket
- 22:00 - Final Bracket end
CS:GO DreamHack Open Rotterdam 2019
All Info - Liquipedia - Webpage - Twitter - Facebook
Schedule:
VODs
DreamLeague Season 12
All Info - Website - Twitter - Facebook - Liquipedia
Schedule:
Streams:
English 1 | English 2
Russian 1 | Russian 2
League of Legends World Championship
Website - Leaguepedia - Twitter
Rocket League Championship Series Season 8
Website - Twitter - Facebook - YouTube - Reddit
Rocket League Spoiler-Free VODs
ESL Pro League Season 10
All Info - Liquipedia: EU | NA - Website - Twitter - Facebook
Schedule:
VODs
PUBG PEL Promo
Website - Twitter - Facebook - YouTube - Instagram
Schedule: All Times in CEST
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 18 — DAY 2
- 18:00 - Match 6
- 18:50 - Match 7
- 19:40 - Match 8
- 20:20 - Match 9
- 21:10 - Match 10
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 19 — DAY 3
- 18:00 - Match 11
- 18:50 - Match 12
- 19:40 - Match 13
- 20:20 - Match 14
- 21:10 - Match 15
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 20 — DAY 4
- 18:00 - Match 16
- 18:50 - Match 17
- 19:40 - Match 18
- 20:20 - Match 19
- 21:10 - Match 20
