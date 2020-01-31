Weekend eSports - Frostfire 2020 || BLAST Premier Spring || Saving Mr. Lombardi 2 || WSO Open: Street Fighter V: CE

Frostfire 2020
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smash Bros. Melee - Pokkén Tournament DX - Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2 - UNIST - Dragonball FighterZ - Street Fighter V - Tekken 7
Schedule: All Times in EST
Streams:
WSO Open: Street Fighter V: CE
Featured Game(s): Street Fighter V
Schedule:
Sat, February 1, 2020
11:00 AM – 8:00 PM GMT
Saving Mr. Lombardi 2
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros Melee (Smash Summit 9 Qualifier)
Schedule: Saturday | All Times in PST
13:00 - Singles Pools Wave A
15:00 - Singles Pools Wave B
16:00 - Floated Round Robin Pools
17:30 - Silver / Gold Amateur Brackets
19:00 - Final Bracket
Streams:
Possible Stream 1
Possible Stream 2
Possible Stream 3
Mortal Kombat NJ #7
Featured Game(s): Mortal Kombat 11
Schedule: Saturday | All Times in EST
14:00 - Tournament Begins
18:00 - Top 8 Begins
Spotlight: by Hitpoint Tournaments
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate
Schedule: Saturday | All Times in CST
10:30 - 2v2 Tournament Begins
13:00 - 1v1 Wave A Pools Begin
15:00 - 1v1 Wave B Pools Begin
17:00 - 1v1 Top _ Begins
19:30 - 1v1 Top 8 Finals Begins
Juicy Monthly - February 1st, 2020
Featured Game(s): A Lot
Schedule: Saturday | All Times in EST
Station 1
1:30pm - Samurai Shodown
3:00pm - Dead or Alive 6
5:00pm - SoulCalibur 6
8:00pm - Mortal Kombat 11 Top 4
9:00pm - Tekken 7 Top 6
Station 2
1:30pm - Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2
3:00pm - Under Night In-Birth Exe: Late[st]
4:30pm - BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle
6:30pm - Street Fighter V Top 6
8:30pm - Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3 Top 4
9:30pm - Dengeki Bunko Fighting Climax: Ignition Top 4
Station 3
3:00pm - Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Singles
8:30pm - Super Smash Bros. Melee Top 6
9:30pm - Dragon Ball Fighterz Top 4
Streams:
Manchester Conquest 6: In Honour of SSM JD
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate
Schedule: Saturday | All Times in GMT
10:00 - Doubles
12:00 - Singles Wave A
14:00 - Singles Wave B
16:00 - Singles Pro Bracket
17:00 - Singles Am. Bracket
18:00 - Singles Top 8
Domino Effect 16
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smash Bros. Melee
Schedule: Saturday | All Times in PST
11:30am - Melee Doubles, Ultimate Doubles
1:00pm - Melee Singles Pool 1, Ultimate Singles Pools 1 and 2
2:00pm - Melee Singles Pool 2, Ultimate Singles Pools 3 and 4
5:00pm - Melee Top 8
6:45pm - Ultimate Top 12
Streams:
LAN King Smash Royale XI
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate
Schedule: Saturday | All Times in MST
10:00 - Ultimate Balboa
11:00 - Ultimate Doubles
13:00 - Ultimate Singles
17:00/18:00 - Ultimate Redemption
Get in the Game! 2020
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate
Schedule: Saturday | All Times in PST
12:00 - Doubles Bracket Begins
14:00 - Singles Bracket Begins
BLAST Premier Spring Series 2020
All Info - Liquipedia - Twitter - Juked
Schedule:
VODs
