I'm really feeling it!

Weekend eSports - Frostfire 2020 || BLAST Premier Spring || Saving Mr. Lombardi 2 || WSO Open: Street Fighter V: CE

Papito Qinn
Filed to:esports
22
Save

Frostfire 2020

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smash Bros. Melee - Pokkén Tournament DX - Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2 - UNIST - Dragonball FighterZ - Street Fighter V - Tekken 7

Advertisement

Schedule: All Times in EST

Time Converter

Streams:

Ultimate
Melee
Pokken
FGC

Spoiler-Free Smash VODs

WSO Open: Street Fighter V: CE

Twitter

Featured Game(s): Street Fighter V

Schedule:

Sat, February 1, 2020
11:00 AM – 8:00 PM GMT

Time Converter

Stream

Saving Mr. Lombardi 2

Smash.gg - Twitter - Juked

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros Melee (Smash Summit 9 Qualifier)

Schedule: Saturday | All Times in PST

13:00 - Singles Pools Wave A
15:00 - Singles Pools Wave B
16:00 - Floated Round Robin Pools
17:30 - Silver / Gold Amateur Brackets
19:00 - Final Bracket

Advertisement

Time Converter

Streams:

Possible Stream 1
Possible Stream 2
Possible Stream 3

Mortal Kombat NJ #7

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Mortal Kombat 11

Schedule: Saturday | All Times in EST

14:00 - Tournament Begins
18:00 - Top 8 Begins

Time Converter

Stream

Spotlight: by Hitpoint Tournaments

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate

Schedule: Saturday | All Times in CST

10:30 - 2v2 Tournament Begins
13:00 - 1v1 Wave A Pools Begin
15:00 - 1v1 Wave B Pools Begin
17:00 - 1v1 Top _ Begins
19:30 - 1v1 Top 8 Finals Begins

Advertisement

Time Converter

Stream

Juicy Monthly - February 1st, 2020

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): A Lot

Schedule: Saturday | All Times in EST

Station 1

1:30pm - Samurai Shodown
3:00pm - Dead or Alive 6
5:00pm - SoulCalibur 6
8:00pm - Mortal Kombat 11 Top 4
9:00pm - Tekken 7 Top 6

Advertisement

Station 2

1:30pm - Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2
3:00pm - Under Night In-Birth Exe: Late[st]
4:30pm - BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle
6:30pm - Street Fighter V Top 6
8:30pm - Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3 Top 4
9:30pm - Dengeki Bunko Fighting Climax: Ignition Top 4

Advertisement

Station 3

3:00pm - Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Singles
8:30pm - Super Smash Bros. Melee Top 6
9:30pm - Dragon Ball Fighterz Top 4

Advertisement

Time Converter

Streams:

Station 1
Station 2
Station 3

Manchester Conquest 6: In Honour of SSM JD

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate

Schedule: Saturday | All Times in GMT

10:00 - Doubles
12:00 - Singles Wave A
14:00 - Singles Wave B
16:00 - Singles Pro Bracket
17:00 - Singles Am. Bracket
18:00 - Singles Top 8

Advertisement

Time Converter

Stream

Domino Effect 16

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smash Bros. Melee

Schedule: Saturday | All Times in PST

11:30am - Melee Doubles, Ultimate Doubles
1:00pm - Melee Singles Pool 1, Ultimate Singles Pools 1 and 2
2:00pm - Melee Singles Pool 2, Ultimate Singles Pools 3 and 4
5:00pm - Melee Top 8
6:45pm - Ultimate Top 12

Advertisement

Time Converter

Streams:

Ultimate
Melee

VODs

LAN King Smash Royale XI

Smash.gg 

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate

Schedule: Saturday | All Times in MST

10:00 - Ultimate Balboa
11:00 - Ultimate Doubles
13:00 - Ultimate Singles
17:00/18:00 - Ultimate Redemption

Advertisement

Time Converter

Stream

Get in the Game! 2020

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate

Schedule: Saturday | All Times in PST

12:00 - Doubles Bracket Begins
14:00 - Singles Bracket Begins

Time Converter

Stream

Advertisement

BLAST Premier Spring Series 2020

All Info - Liquipedia - Twitter - Juked

Schedule:

Advertisement

Stream

VODs

Papito Qinn is into the whole YouTube thing, is the winner of the 2016 SpookTAYcular Scary Story Contest, and a twitter incompetent. “Success is achieving the goal defined.”

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

0