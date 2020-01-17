Weekend eSports - Frosty Faustings XII || Glitch 8 || Tampa Never Sleeps 8 || Smash Bros at Church 8

Frosty Faustings XII
Featured Game(s): A Lot
Schedule:
Credit: AceKingOffSuit
Streams:
BGCallisto
LowKickEsports
MadCityGG
rsBlackrose
TeamSp00ky
Unrivaledtournaments
WillEnglishIV
Glitch 8 - Missingno
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate
Schedule: All Times in EST
Streams:
VGBootCamp
VGBootCamp2
VGBootCamp3
Tampa Never Sleeps 8
Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 - Mortal Kombat 11 - Smash Bros. Ultimate - Street Fighter V - Smash Bros. Melee - Samurai Shodown - Blazblue: Cross Tag Battle - Soul Calibur 6 - Dragonball FighterZ - Super Street Fighter 2 Turbo - Beyblade - Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2 - UNIST - Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3 - Ultra Street Fighter 4 - Street Fighter 3: Third Strike
Schedule: All Times in EST
Streams:
MVGLeague
DuoStudios
GamersOnTheEdge
TampaNeverSleeps
Kill Roy: Volume 5
Smash.gg - Twitter
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Melee - Smash Bros. Ultimate
Schedule: Saturday | All Times in EST
11:00 - Melee/Ultimate Doubles
14:00 - Melee/Ultimate Wave A Pools + Smash 64 Singles
15:30 - Melee/Ultimate Wave B Pools
18:00 - Melee/Ultimate Main Brackets
Streams:
Smash Bros at Church 8: Rebirth
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate
Schedule: Saturday | All Times in PST
11:00 - WAVE 1 (Pools 1 & 2)
14:00 - WAVE 2 (Pools 3 & 4)
17:00 - TOP 16
18:30 - TOP 8
Papito Qinn is into the whole YouTube thing, is the winner of the 2016 SpookTAYcular Scary Story Contest, and a twitter incompetent. “Success is achieving the goal defined.”