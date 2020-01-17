I'm really feeling it!

Weekend eSports - Frosty Faustings XII || Glitch 8 || Tampa Never Sleeps 8 || Smash Bros at Church 8 ||

Papito Qinn
Frosty Faustings XII

Smash.gg - Twitter - Juked

Featured Game(s): A Lot

Schedule:

Credit: AceKingOffSuit

Streams:

BGCallisto
LowKickEsports
MadCityGG
rsBlackrose
TeamSp00ky
Unrivaledtournaments
WillEnglishIV

Glitch 8 - Missingno

Smash.gg - Twitter - Juked

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate

Schedule: All Times in EST

Time Converter

Streams:

VGBootCamp 
VGBootCamp2 
VGBootCamp3

Tampa Never Sleeps 8

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 - Mortal Kombat 11 - Smash Bros. Ultimate - Street Fighter V - Smash Bros. Melee - Samurai Shodown - Blazblue: Cross Tag Battle - Soul Calibur 6 - Dragonball FighterZ - Super Street Fighter 2 Turbo - Beyblade - Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2 - UNIST - Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3 - Ultra Street Fighter 4 - Street Fighter 3: Third Strike

Schedule: All Times in EST

Time Converter

Streams:

MVGLeague
DuoStudios
GamersOnTheEdge
TampaNeverSleeps

Kill Roy: Volume 5

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Melee - Smash Bros. Ultimate

Schedule: Saturday | All Times in EST

11:00 - Melee/Ultimate Doubles
14:00 - Melee/Ultimate Wave A Pools + Smash 64 Singles
15:30 - Melee/Ultimate Wave B Pools
18:00 - Melee/Ultimate Main Brackets

Time Converter

Streams:

Melee
Ultimate

Smash Bros at Church 8: Rebirth

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate

Schedule: Saturday | All Times in PST

11:00 - WAVE 1 (Pools 1 & 2)
14:00 - WAVE 2 (Pools 3 & 4)
17:00 - TOP 16
18:30 - TOP 8

Time Converter

Stream

