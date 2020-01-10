Weekend eSports - GatorLAN Spring || WePlay! Bukovel Minor || Valhalla III || The Cascadian

GatorLAN Spring 2020

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): (On Stream? No Idea)

Schedule: All Times in EST

Saturday

11:00 - Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Wave A Pools

12:00 - Super Smash Bros. Melee Wave A Pools / Rivals of Aether Wave A Pools / Mortal Kombat 11

13:00 - Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Wave B Pools

14:00 - Super Smash Bros. Melee Wave B Pools / Dragon Ball FighterZ

15:00 - Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Wave C Pools / Rivals of Aether Wave B Pools

16:00 - Super Smash Bros. Melee Top Cut / Project M / Super Smash Bros.

17:00 - Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Wave D Pools / Tekken 7

18:00 - Rivals of Aether Top 4

19:00 - Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Top 48

Sunday



11:00 - League of Legends / Pokemon Sword & Shield

12:00 - Hearthstone

15:00 - Overwatch / Pokemon Showdown - OU / Magic: The Gathering

Time Converter

Streams: ???



Valhalla III

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smash Bros. Melee

Schedule: All Times in CET

Time Converter

Stream

Spoiler-Free Smash VODs

Just Roll With It! 12

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate

Schedule: Saturday | All Times in EST

11:00 - Doubles: 11:00 AM

14:00 - Singles Pools Wave A

15:30 - Singles Pools Wave B/Wave A Top 64

17:00 - Singles Wave B Top 64

18:30 - Singles Top 16

Time Converter

Streams:

Recursiongg

PopFlashTV

The Cascadian

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Melee - Project +

Schedule: Saturday | All Times in PST

Time Converter

Streams:

Melee Arcadian Stream 1

Melee Arcadian Stream 2

Project+ Arcadian Stream 1

Project+ Arcadian Stream 2

Project+ VIPR Stream

Tizona

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate

Schedule: All Times in CET

Saturday

10:00 - Doubles

15:00 - Singles Wave A

17:00 - Singles Wave B

19:00 - Top 64 to Top 32

19:00 - Ladder Start

Sunday

10:00 - Singles Top 32

10:00 - Ladder Start

11:00 - Pro Smash Soccer

15:30 - Singles Top 8

15:30 - Ladder Finish

Time Converter

Stream



DOTA 2 WePlay! Bukovel Minor

All Info - Liquipedia - Twitter - Juked

Schedule:

Streams:

English | Russian

DOTA 2 spoiler-free VODs