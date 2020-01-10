Weekend eSports - GatorLAN Spring || WePlay! Bukovel Minor || Valhalla III || The Cascadian

GatorLAN Spring 2020
Featured Game(s): (On Stream? No Idea)
Schedule: All Times in EST
Saturday
11:00 - Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Wave A Pools
12:00 - Super Smash Bros. Melee Wave A Pools / Rivals of Aether Wave A Pools / Mortal Kombat 11
13:00 - Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Wave B Pools
14:00 - Super Smash Bros. Melee Wave B Pools / Dragon Ball FighterZ
15:00 - Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Wave C Pools / Rivals of Aether Wave B Pools
16:00 - Super Smash Bros. Melee Top Cut / Project M / Super Smash Bros.
17:00 - Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Wave D Pools / Tekken 7
18:00 - Rivals of Aether Top 4
19:00 - Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Top 48
Sunday
11:00 - League of Legends / Pokemon Sword & Shield
12:00 - Hearthstone
15:00 - Overwatch / Pokemon Showdown - OU / Magic: The Gathering
Streams: ???
Valhalla III
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smash Bros. Melee
Schedule: All Times in CET
Just Roll With It! 12
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate
Schedule: Saturday | All Times in EST
11:00 - Doubles: 11:00 AM
14:00 - Singles Pools Wave A
15:30 - Singles Pools Wave B/Wave A Top 64
17:00 - Singles Wave B Top 64
18:30 - Singles Top 16
Streams:
The Cascadian
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Melee - Project +
Schedule: Saturday | All Times in PST
Streams:
Melee Arcadian Stream 1
Melee Arcadian Stream 2
Project+ Arcadian Stream 1
Project+ Arcadian Stream 2
Project+ VIPR Stream
Tizona
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate
Schedule: All Times in CET
Saturday
10:00 - Doubles
15:00 - Singles Wave A
17:00 - Singles Wave B
19:00 - Top 64 to Top 32
19:00 - Ladder Start
Sunday
10:00 - Singles Top 32
10:00 - Ladder Start
11:00 - Pro Smash Soccer
15:30 - Singles Top 8
15:30 - Ladder Finish
DOTA 2 WePlay! Bukovel Minor
All Info - Liquipedia - Twitter - Juked
Schedule:
Streams:
Papito Qinn is into the whole YouTube thing, is the winner of the 2016 SpookTAYcular Scary Story Contest, and a twitter incompetent. “Success is achieving the goal defined.”