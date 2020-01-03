Weekend eSports - Kumite in Tennessee || 2GG: Socal Chronicles || Casablanca World Fighters || Let’s Make Big Moves

Kumite in Tennessee 2020
Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 - Street Fighter V: Championship Edition - Mortal Kombat 11 - Mortal Kombat X - Smash Bros. Ultimate - Dragonball FighterZ - Samurai Shodown - Dead or Alive 6 - Soul Calibur 6 - Killer Instinct - BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle
Streams:
TeamSp00ky
NYCFurby
HXCGamingEvents
TeamChargeshot
TNEALive
Casablanca World Fighters
Featured Game(s): TBA
Schedule: TBA
Streams: TBA
Let’s Make Big Moves - A Tristate Smash Ultimate National
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate
Schedule: All Times in EST
Friday
17:00 - Squad Strike
Saturday
10:00 - Doubles
13:00 - Singles Wave A
15:00 - Singles Wave B
17:00 - Singles Wave C
19:00 - Singles Wave D
21:30 - Tristate vs The World
Sunday
12:00 - Wave A Top 128
14:00 - Wave B Top 128
16:00 - Top 16
18:00 - Top 8
2GG: Socal Chronicles 2020
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate
Schedule: Saturday | All Times in PST
10:00 - Doubles and Crew Battles
12:00 - Singles Pools for all games
16:00 - Top X for all games
22:00 - Event Finishes
New Era 2 - The UK’s first Ultimate Arcadian
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate
Schedule: Saturday | All Times in GMT
10:15-11:30 - Wave A (Singles & Doubles)
11:30-13:00 - Wave B (Singles & Doubles)
13:00-14:30 - Wave C (Singles & Doubles Top 6)
15:00-15:45 - Pro Top 64 > Top 32
15:45-18:00 - Pro Top 32 > Top 8
16:00-17:15 - Ims/Ams Wave 1
17:15-18:30 - Ims/Ams Wave 2
18:00-21:30 - Pro Top 8
18:30-21:30 - Ims/Ams Top 16
