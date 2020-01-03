Weekend eSports - Kumite in Tennessee || 2GG: Socal Chronicles || Casablanca World Fighters || Let’s Make Big Moves

Kumite in Tennessee 2020

Smash.gg - Twitter - Juked

Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 - Street Fighter V: Championship Edition - Mortal Kombat 11 - Mortal Kombat X - Smash Bros. Ultimate - Dragonball FighterZ - Samurai Shodown - Dead or Alive 6 - Soul Calibur 6 - Killer Instinct - BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle

Schedule:

Credit: AceKingOffSuit

Streams:

TeamSp00ky

NYCFurby

HXCGamingEvents

TeamChargeshot

TNEALive

Casablanca World Fighters

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): TBA

Schedule: TBA

Streams: TBA

Let’s Make Big Moves - A Tristate Smash Ultimate National

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate

Schedule: All Times in EST

Friday

17:00 - Squad Strike

Saturday

10:00 - Doubles

13:00 - Singles Wave A

15:00 - Singles Wave B

17:00 - Singles Wave C

19:00 - Singles Wave D

21:30 - Tristate vs The World

Sunday

12:00 - Wave A Top 128

14:00 - Wave B Top 128

16:00 - Top 16

18:00 - Top 8

Stream

2GG: Socal Chronicles 2020

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate

Schedule: Saturday | All Times in PST

10:00 - Doubles and Crew Battles

12:00 - Singles Pools for all games

16:00 - Top X for all games

22:00 - Event Finishes

Stream

New Era 2 - The UK’s first Ultimate Arcadian

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate

Schedule: Saturday | All Times in GMT

10:15-11:30 - Wave A (Singles & Doubles)

11:30-13:00 - Wave B (Singles & Doubles)

13:00-14:30 - Wave C (Singles & Doubles Top 6)

15:00-15:45 - Pro Top 64 > Top 32

15:45-18:00 - Pro Top 32 > Top 8

16:00-17:15 - Ims/Ams Wave 1

17:15-18:30 - Ims/Ams Wave 2

18:00-21:30 - Pro Top 8

18:30-21:30 - Ims/Ams Top 16



Stream

