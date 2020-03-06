Weekend eSports - Mortal Kombat Pro Kompetition Finals || ImbaTV Dota 2 Minor || Canada East Championships || Gears of War Mexico City Major

Filed to:

Filed to: esports

Mortal Kombat Pro Kompetition Finals

Smash.gg - Twitter - Juked

Featured Game(s): Mortal Kombat 11

Schedule: All Times in CST

Last Chance Qualifier - Saturday

Pools 1 - 4 | 12:00 PM

Pools 5 - 8 | 2:00 PM

Top 32 | 4:00 PM

Top 8 | 7:00 PM

Finals - Sunday

Start Time: 09:00 AM

Time Converter

Stream

Canada East Championships 2020

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Street Fighter V - Tekken 7 - Dragonball FightersZ - Guilty Gear Xrd Rev2 - Samurai Shodown - Soul Calibur 6 - Granblue Fantasy: Versus - Under Night In-Birth Exe: Late[st] - Fantasy Strike - Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid - Fate/unlimited codes

Schedule: Saturday | All Times in EST

Time Converter

Streams:

Stream 1

Stream 2

Super TSB 2020

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle - BlazBlue: Central Fiction - Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r] - Melty Blood Actress Again Current Code - Granblue Fantasy: Versus - Guilty Gear Xrd REV2

Schedule: All Times in EST

Time Converter

Streams:

TSB_FGC

TeamSp00ky

Phantom 2020



Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smash Bros. Melee - Project M - Splatoon

Schedule: All Times in AEDT

Saturday

Smash Ultimate

10:30 am - Pools Wave 1

01:00 pm - Pools Wave 2

04:00 pm - Doubles

08:00 pm - Doubles Top 4

Smash Melee

10:30 am - Pools Wave 1

01:00 pm - Pools Wave 2

04:00 pm Doubles

06:00 pm Doubles Top 4

Splatoon

12:00 pm - Round Robin phase 1

03:00 pm - Round Robin phase 2

Project M

10:30 am - Pools

4:00 pm - Pools finish

Sunday

Smash Ultimate

10:30 am - Top 64

06:00 pm - Top 6

Smash Melee

11:00 am - Top 32/16 depending on entrants

02:00 pm - Top 8

Splatoon

12:00 pm - Round Robin phase 3

04:00 pm - Top 3

06:00 pm - NSW vs Interstate

Project M

10:30 am - Top 8

Time Converter

Streams:

BTSSmash

EndGameTV

CouchWarriors - CouchWarriorsSmash

Melbourne Melee

Sydney Smash

Oceanink Squids

Save Point: The PA State Championship

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate

Schedule: Saturday | All Times in EST

11:00 AM Doubles

2:00 PM Wave A Singles

4:00 PM Wave B Singles

6:00 PM Philly vs. PGH Crew Battle

7:00 PM Top 48 Singles

Time Converter

Stream

Smashurai: The Arcadian Dojo

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate

Schedule: Saturday | All Times in EST

12:15 PM: Doubles [Bo5 Top 4]

3:15 PM: Singles Double Elimination Pools Wave A

4:30 PM: Singles Double Elimination Pools Wave B

5:00 PM: Slight Break

6:00 PM: Pro Bracket

7:00 PM: Amateurs + Intermediate Bracket

Time Converter

Stream

StarLadder ImbaTV Dota 2 Minor Season 3

All Info - Liquipedia - Twitter - Juked

Schedule:

Streams:



English

English 2

Russian

Russian 2

DOTA 2 Spoiler-Free VODs

Gears of War Mexico City Major

Twitter - Juked

Schedule: All Times in CST

Friday - 14:00

Saturday - 10:00

Sunday - 10:00

Time Converter

Streams:

Twitch

YouTube

Company of Heroes 2 - King of the Noobs Finals

Twitter

Schedule: Saturday & Sunday @ 8am PST / 5pm CET

Time Converter

Stream