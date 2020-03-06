Weekend eSports - Mortal Kombat Pro Kompetition Finals || ImbaTV Dota 2 Minor || Canada East Championships || Gears of War Mexico City Major

Mortal Kombat Pro Kompetition Finals
Featured Game(s): Mortal Kombat 11
Schedule: All Times in CST
Last Chance Qualifier - Saturday
Pools 1 - 4 | 12:00 PM
Pools 5 - 8 | 2:00 PM
Top 32 | 4:00 PM
Top 8 | 7:00 PM
Finals - Sunday
Start Time: 09:00 AM
Canada East Championships 2020
Featured Game(s): Street Fighter V - Tekken 7 - Dragonball FightersZ - Guilty Gear Xrd Rev2 - Samurai Shodown - Soul Calibur 6 - Granblue Fantasy: Versus - Under Night In-Birth Exe: Late[st] - Fantasy Strike - Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid - Fate/unlimited codes
Schedule: Saturday | All Times in EST
Streams:
Super TSB 2020
Featured Game(s): BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle - BlazBlue: Central Fiction - Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r] - Melty Blood Actress Again Current Code - Granblue Fantasy: Versus - Guilty Gear Xrd REV2
Schedule: All Times in EST
Streams:
Phantom 2020
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smash Bros. Melee - Project M - Splatoon
Schedule: All Times in AEDT
Saturday
Smash Ultimate
10:30 am - Pools Wave 1
01:00 pm - Pools Wave 2
04:00 pm - Doubles
08:00 pm - Doubles Top 4
Smash Melee
10:30 am - Pools Wave 1
01:00 pm - Pools Wave 2
04:00 pm Doubles
06:00 pm Doubles Top 4
Splatoon
12:00 pm - Round Robin phase 1
03:00 pm - Round Robin phase 2
Project M
10:30 am - Pools
4:00 pm - Pools finish
Sunday
Smash Ultimate
10:30 am - Top 64
06:00 pm - Top 6
Smash Melee
11:00 am - Top 32/16 depending on entrants
02:00 pm - Top 8
Splatoon
12:00 pm - Round Robin phase 3
04:00 pm - Top 3
06:00 pm - NSW vs Interstate
Project M
10:30 am - Top 8
Streams:
BTSSmash
EndGameTV
CouchWarriors - CouchWarriorsSmash
Melbourne Melee
Sydney Smash
Oceanink Squids
Save Point: The PA State Championship
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate
Schedule: Saturday | All Times in EST
11:00 AM Doubles
2:00 PM Wave A Singles
4:00 PM Wave B Singles
6:00 PM Philly vs. PGH Crew Battle
7:00 PM Top 48 Singles
Smashurai: The Arcadian Dojo
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate
Schedule: Saturday | All Times in EST
12:15 PM: Doubles [Bo5 Top 4]
3:15 PM: Singles Double Elimination Pools Wave A
4:30 PM: Singles Double Elimination Pools Wave B
5:00 PM: Slight Break
6:00 PM: Pro Bracket
7:00 PM: Amateurs + Intermediate Bracket
StarLadder ImbaTV Dota 2 Minor Season 3
All Info - Liquipedia - Twitter - Juked
Schedule:
Streams:
English
English 2
Russian
Russian 2
Gears of War Mexico City Major
Schedule: All Times in CST
Friday - 14:00
Saturday - 10:00
Sunday - 10:00
Streams:
Company of Heroes 2 - King of the Noobs Finals
Schedule: Saturday & Sunday @ 8am PST / 5pm CET
