Weekend eSports - NEC 20 || Esports Championship Series || Smash Ultimate @ DreamHack || Starcraft 2 Nationwars Playoffs

NEC 20
Featured Game(s): Mortal Kombat 11 - Tekken 7 - Soul Calibur 6 - Dead or Alive 6 - Smash Bros. Ultimate - Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - Street Fighter 3: Third Strike - Samurai Shodown - Dragonball FighterZ - King of Fighters XIV - Windjammers - Pokken Tournament DX
Schedule:
Credit: AceKingOffSuit
Streams:
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate
Schedule: All Times in PST
DreamHack Winter 2019 SSBU
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate
Schedule: All Times in CET
Friday
16:00 - Doubles Tournament
17:00 - Ladder
Saturday
12:00 - Ultimate Pools
19:00 - Ultimate Top 8
Red Bull DRAGON BALL FighterZ WORLD TOUR JAPAN
Featured Game(s): Dragonball FightersZ
Schedule: All Times in JST
10:30 – Pools A & B
13:30 – Pools C & D
17:30 – Top 8
Dance of the Wind Fist
Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 - Soul Calibur 6
Schedule: Saturday | All Times in EST
13:00 - Soul Calibur VI
15:00 - Tekken 7
Thwacked
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate
Schedule: All Times in CST
Friday, November 29th
- 6:30pm: Melee Doubles
- 7:30pm: Melee Singles
- 8:00pm: Squad Strike Bracket
- 8:30pm: P+ Doubles
- 9:30pm: P+ Singles
- 1:00am: Venue Closes
Saturday, November 30th
- 12:00pm: Ultimate Doubles
- 3:00pm: Wave A Ultimate Singles
- 4:30pm: Wave B Ultimate Singles
- 6:00pm: Ultimate Singles Top 32
- 8:00pm: Ultimate Singles Top 8
- 11:00pm: Projected End Time
UW Arcadian VII
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Melee - Smash Bros. Ultimate
Schedule: Saturday | All Times in CET
Melee
11:00 AM: Wave A Pools
12:30 PM: Wave B Pools
2:00 PM: Break
2:30 PM: Top 48 Bracket
Ultimate
11:00 AM: Wave A Pools
1:00 PM: Wave B Pools
3:00 PM: Movember Facial Hair Contest
3:30 PM: “The True Battle of Waterloo” Showmatch / Amateur Bracket
5:00 PM: Top 48 Bracket
Streams:
Esports Championship Series Season 8: Finals
All Info - Liquipedia - Twitter - Juked
Schedule:
VODs
DreamHack Open Winter 2019
All Info - Liquipedia - Twitter - Juked
Schedule:
VODs
Starcraft 2 Nationwars Playoffs
Liquipedia - Twitter - Juked
Schedule: All Times in CET
Saturday
19:00 - Quarterfinals 1
21:30 - Quarterfinals 2
Sunday
19:00 - Quarterfinals 3
21:30 - Quarterfinals 4
