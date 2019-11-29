Weekend eSports - NEC 20 || Esports Championship Series || Smash Ultimate @ DreamHack || Starcraft 2 Nationwars Playoffs

NEC 20

Smash.gg - Twitter - Juked

Featured Game(s): Mortal Kombat 11 - Tekken 7 - Soul Calibur 6 - Dead or Alive 6 - Smash Bros. Ultimate - Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - Street Fighter 3: Third Strike - Samurai Shodown - Dragonball FighterZ - King of Fighters XIV - Windjammers - Pokken Tournament DX

Advertisement

Schedule:

Advertisement

Credit: AceKingOffSuit

Streams:

NetherRealm

FunkyP

KPBLive

Bifuteki

KombatNetwork

Play With Heart

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate

Schedule: All Times in PST

Advertisement

Time Converter

Stream



Spoiler-Free Smash VODs

DreamHack Winter 2019 SSBU

Smash.gg - Twitter - Juked

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate

Schedule: All Times in CET

Friday

16:00 - Doubles Tournament

17:00 - Ladder

Saturday

12:00 - Ultimate Pools

19:00 - Ultimate Top 8

Time Converter

Stream

Spoiler-Free Smash VODs

Red Bull DRAGON BALL FighterZ WORLD TOUR JAPAN

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Dragonball FightersZ

Schedule: All Times in JST

10:30 – Pools A & B

13:30 – Pools C & D

17:30 – Top 8

Time Converter

Stream

Dance of the Wind Fist

Smash.gg - Twitter - Juked

Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 - Soul Calibur 6

Schedule: Saturday | All Times in EST

13:00 - Soul Calibur VI

15:00 - Tekken 7

Time Converter

Stream

Thwacked

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate

Schedule: All Times in CST

Friday, November 29th

6:30pm: Melee Doubles



7:30pm: Melee Singles

8:00pm: Squad Strike Bracket

8:30pm: P+ Doubles

9:30pm: P+ Singles

1:00am: Venue Closes

Saturday, November 30th

12:00pm: Ultimate Doubles



3:00pm: Wave A Ultimate Singles

4:30pm: Wave B Ultimate Singles

6:00pm: Ultimate Singles Top 32

8:00pm: Ultimate Singles Top 8

11:00pm: Projected End Time

Time Converter

Stream

UW Arcadian VII

Smash.gg

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Melee - Smash Bros. Ultimate

Schedule: Saturday | All Times in CET

Melee

11:00 AM: Wave A Pools

12:30 PM: Wave B Pools

2:00 PM: Break

2:30 PM: Top 48 Bracket

Advertisement

Ultimate

11:00 AM: Wave A Pools

1:00 PM: Wave B Pools

3:00 PM: Movember Facial Hair Contest

3:30 PM: “The True Battle of Waterloo” Showmatch / Amateur Bracket

5:00 PM: Top 48 Bracket

Time Converter

Streams:

Melee

Ultimate

Advertisement

Esports Championship Series Season 8: Finals

All Info - Liquipedia - Twitter - Juked

Schedule:

Advertisement

Stream



VODs

DreamHack Open Winter 2019

All Info - Liquipedia - Twitter - Juked

Schedule:

Advertisement

Stream



VODs

Starcraft 2 Nationwars Playoffs

Liquipedia - Twitter - Juked

Schedule: All Times in CET

Saturday

19:00 - Quarterfinals 1

21:30 - Quarterfinals 2

Sunday

19:00 - Quarterfinals 3

21:30 - Quarterfinals 4

Time Converter

Stream