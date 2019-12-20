I'm really feeling it!

Weekend eSports - Red Bull Kumite || EPICENTER || ONE Esports Dota 2 || Champions Cup Finals

Papito Qinn
Filed to:esports
Red Bull Kumite 2019

Smash.gg - Twitter - Juked

Featured Game(s): Street Fighter V:Arcade Edition

Schedule:

Credit: AceKingOffSuit

Streams:

English
French
Japanese

SoCal Climax

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Tekken 7

Start Time: Saturday | 15:00 PST

Time Converter

Stream

Juicy Monthly

Smash.gg - Twitter

Schedule: Saturday | All Times in EST

Stream Station 1

1:30pm - Samurai Shodown
3:00pm - Dead or Alive 6
5:00pm - SoulCalibur 6
8:00pm - Mortal Kombat 11 Top 4
9:00pm - Tekken 7 Top 6

Stream Station 2

1:30pm - Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2
3:00pm - Under Night In-Birth Exe: Late[st]
4:30pm - BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle
6:00pm - Street Fighter V Top 6
8:00pm - Dengeki Bunko Fighting Climax
9:00pm Dragon Ball Fighterz top 6

Stream Station 3

3:00pm - Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Singles
8:30pm - Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Doubles

Time Converter

Streams:

Stream Station 1
Stream Station 2
Stream Station 3

The Arcadian Before Christmas

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate

Schedule: Saturday | All Times in EST

1:00 Doubles
3:30 Singles Wave A Pools
5:00 Singles Wave B Pools
6:30 Break / Chad VS KnucklesUp $50 MM
7:00 Top 32 Bracket

Time Converter

Stream

EPICENTER 2019

All Info - Liquipedia - Twitter - Juked

Schedule:

Stream

VODs

ONE Esports Dota 2 World Pro Invitational Singapore

All Info - Liquipedia - Twitter - Juked

Schedule:

Streams:

English 1 | English 2 | English 3
Russian 1 | Russian 2 | Russian 3

DOTA 2 spoiler-free VODs

Champions Cup Finals

All Info - Liquipedia - Twitter - Juked

Schedule:

Stream

VODs

