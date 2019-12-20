Weekend eSports - Red Bull Kumite || EPICENTER || ONE Esports Dota 2 || Champions Cup Finals

Red Bull Kumite 2019
Featured Game(s): Street Fighter V:Arcade Edition
Schedule:
Credit: AceKingOffSuit
Streams:
SoCal Climax
Featured Game(s): Tekken 7
Start Time: Saturday | 15:00 PST
Juicy Monthly
Schedule: Saturday | All Times in EST
Stream Station 1
1:30pm - Samurai Shodown
3:00pm - Dead or Alive 6
5:00pm - SoulCalibur 6
8:00pm - Mortal Kombat 11 Top 4
9:00pm - Tekken 7 Top 6
Stream Station 2
1:30pm - Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2
3:00pm - Under Night In-Birth Exe: Late[st]
4:30pm - BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle
6:00pm - Street Fighter V Top 6
8:00pm - Dengeki Bunko Fighting Climax
9:00pm Dragon Ball Fighterz top 6
Stream Station 3
3:00pm - Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Singles
8:30pm - Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Doubles
Streams:
Stream Station 1
Stream Station 2
Stream Station 3
The Arcadian Before Christmas
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate
Schedule: Saturday | All Times in EST
1:00 Doubles
3:30 Singles Wave A Pools
5:00 Singles Wave B Pools
6:30 Break / Chad VS KnucklesUp $50 MM
7:00 Top 32 Bracket
EPICENTER 2019
All Info - Liquipedia - Twitter - Juked
Schedule:
VODs
ONE Esports Dota 2 World Pro Invitational Singapore
All Info - Liquipedia - Twitter - Juked
Schedule:
Streams:
English 1 | English 2 | English 3
Russian 1 | Russian 2 | Russian 3
Champions Cup Finals
All Info - Liquipedia - Twitter - Juked
Schedule:
VODs
