Weekend eSports - Rev Major || Overwatch League Finals || CEOtaku || ESL One: New York

REV Major 2019
Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 - Dragonball FighterZ- Mortal Kombat 11 - Samurai Shodown - UNIST - Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - Soul Calibur 6 - King of Fighters XIV - Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2 - Blazblue Cross Tag Battle - Smash Bros. Ultimate - Marvel vs Capcom 2
Schedule:
Stream:
Tekken
DragonBallFighterZ
GariathTV
Playbook_PH
CEOtaku 2019
Featured Game(s): Dragonball FighterZ - UNIST - Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2 - Samurai Shodown - Blazblue: Cross Tag Battle - Blazblue Central Fiction - Melty Blood Actress Again Current Code - Skullgirls 2nd Encore - Soul Calibur 6 - Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3 - Guilty Gear XX Accent Core +R - Dengeki Bunko: Fighting Climax Ignition - Million Arthur: Arcana Blood - Koihime Enbu RyoRaiRai - Sailor Moon S - Kill la Kill the Game: If
Schedule:
Stream:
Blink Fighting Fest 2019
Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 - Mortal Kombat 11 - Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - Smash Bros. Ultimate - Dragonball FighterZ - Samurai Shodown - Soul Calibur 6
Schedule: TBA
Streams:
BlinkEsportsrd
BlinkEsportsrd2
BlinkEsportsrd3
BlinkEsportsrd4
ESL One: New York 2019
Schedule:
Streams:
VODs
Overwatch League Grand Finals
Schedule: Sunday, September 29, 2019 | 9:00 PM CEST
League of Legends European Masters Summer
Schedules: All Times in CEST
Saturday, September 28
12:00 - Semi-Finals 1
18:00 - Semi-Finals 2
Sunday, September 29
16:00 - Finals
Starcraft 2 GSL Code S Season 3 Grand Finals
Schedule: Saturday, September 28
Match Begins: 10:00 am CEST
VODs
- Spoiler-free Official AfreecaTV VODs at Afreecatv.com
- Spoiler-free Official Youtube VODs at SC2Casts.com
- Spoiler-free VODs on SC2Links.com
- Spoiler-free VODs at tychus.tv
PEL Phase 3 | Week 5
Schedule: All Times in CEST
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 27 — DAY 1
- 18:00 - Match 61
- 18:50 - Match 62
- 19:40 - Match 63
- 20:20 - Match 64
- 21:10 - Match 65
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 28 — DAY 2
- 18:00 - Match 66
- 18:50 - Match 67
- 19:40 - Match 68
- 20:20 - Match 69
- 21:10 - Match 70
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 29 — DAY 3
- 18:00 - Match 71
- 18:50 - Match 72
- 19:40 - Match 73
- 20:20 - Match 74
- 21:10 - Match 75
NPL Phase 3 | Week 4
iRacing Porsche Esports Supercup Round 10
Start Time: Saturday | September 14th | 14:00 GMT
