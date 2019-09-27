Weekend eSports - Rev Major || Overwatch League Finals || CEOtaku || ESL One: New York

And we’re back. We’re back with with plenty of championships being awarded this weekend. I still don’t have a lot of time or energy, so hey, I hope everybody has a good one.

REV Major 2019

Smash.gg - Twitter - Facebook - Website - YouTube

Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 - Dragonball FighterZ- Mortal Kombat 11 - Samurai Shodown - UNIST - Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - Soul Calibur 6 - King of Fighters XIV - Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2 - Blazblue Cross Tag Battle - Smash Bros. Ultimate - Marvel vs Capcom 2

Schedule:

Credit: AceKingOffSuit

Stream:

Tekken

DragonBallFighterZ

GariathTV

Playbook_PH

Spoiler-Free Smash VODs

CEOtaku 2019

Smash.gg - Twitter - Facebook

Featured Game(s): Dragonball FighterZ - UNIST - Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2 - Samurai Shodown - Blazblue: Cross Tag Battle - Blazblue Central Fiction - Melty Blood Actress Again Current Code - Skullgirls 2nd Encore - Soul Calibur 6 - Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3 - Guilty Gear XX Accent Core +R - Dengeki Bunko: Fighting Climax Ignition - Million Arthur: Arcana Blood - Koihime Enbu RyoRaiRai - Sailor Moon S - Kill la Kill the Game: If

Schedule:

Credit: AceKingOffSuit

Stream:

CEOGaming

PolarityGG

DataFGC

Blink Fighting Fest 2019

Smash.gg - Twitter - Instagram - Website - YouTube

Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 - Mortal Kombat 11 - Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - Smash Bros. Ultimate - Dragonball FighterZ - Samurai Shodown - Soul Calibur 6

Schedule: TBA

Streams:

BlinkEsportsrd

BlinkEsportsrd2

BlinkEsportsrd3

BlinkEsportsrd4

ESL One: New York 2019

All Info - Liquipedia - Website - Twitter - Facebook

Schedule:

Streams:

Main Stream

B Stream

VODs



Overwatch League Grand Finals

Website - Twitter - Facebook - YouTube - Instagram

Schedule: Sunday, September 29, 2019 | 9:00 PM CEST

Time Converter

Stream

League of Legends European Masters Summer

Website - Twitter - Facebook

Schedules: All Times in CEST

Saturday, September 28

12:00 - Semi-Finals 1

18:00 - Semi-Finals 2

Sunday, September 29

16:00 - Finals

Time Converter

Streams:

English Stream

Starcraft 2 GSL Code S Season 3 Grand Finals

Liquipedia

Schedule: Saturday, September 28

Match Begins: 10:00 am CEST

Time Converter

Stream

VODs

PEL Phase 3 | Week 5

Website - Twitter - Facebook - YouTube - Instagram

Schedule: All Times in CEST

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 27 — DAY 1

18:00 - Match 61

18:50 - Match 62

19:40 - Match 63

20:20 - Match 64

21:10 - Match 65

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 28 — DAY 2

18:00 - Match 66

18:50 - Match 67

19:40 - Match 68

20:20 - Match 69

21:10 - Match 70

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 29 — DAY 3

18:00 - Match 71

18:50 - Match 72

19:40 - Match 73

20:20 - Match 74

21:10 - Match 75

Time Converter

Stream

NPL Phase 3 | Week 4

Website - Twitter - Facebook - YouTube - Instagram

Schedule:

Time Converter



Stream

iRacing Porsche Esports Supercup Round 10

Wesbite - Twitter - Facebook - YouTube

Start Time: Saturday | September 14th | 14:00 GMT

Time Converter

Stream