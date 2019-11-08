Weekend eSports - ROXnROLL Tekken Dubai || LoL World Championship || Red Bull DBFZ Spain Saga || IEM Beijing

ROXnROLL Tekken Dubai

Smash.gg - Twitter - Juked

Featured Game(s): Tekken 7

Schedule:

Advertisement

Credit: AceKingOffSuit

Streams:

Korean

English

Arabic

Red Bull Dragon Ball FighterZ Spain Saga

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Dragonball FighterZ

Schedule:

Credit: AceKingOffSuit

Stream

Red Bull Conquest - Minneapolis Qualifier

Smash.gg - Twitter - Juked

Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 - Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - UNIST

Schedule: Saturday | Starts at 12:00 CST

Time Converter

Stream: TBA

Red Bull Conquest - Seattle Qualifier

Smash.gg - Twitter - Juked



Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 - Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - UNIST

Schedule: Saturday | All Time in PST

15:00 - UNIST Top 8

17:00 - SFV Top 8

19:30 - T7 Top 8

Time Converter

Stream: TBA

GENESIS: BLACK at Player Omega

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smash Bros. Melee

Schedule: All Times in PST

Saturday | Melee

12:00 - R1 pools Wave A



14:00 - R1 pools Wave B

16:00 - R2 bracket (Top 32)

18:00 - Top 8

Sunday | Ultimate

12:00 - R1 pools Wave A

14:00 - R1 pools Wave B

16:00 - R2 bracket (Top 32)

18:00 - Top 8

Time Converter

Streams:

Melee

Ultimate

Spoiler-Free Smash VODs

Tri-state Showdown: Fall 2019

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate

Schedule: Saturday | All Times in EST

11:00 - Doubles Pools

14:30 - Singles Pools 1

16:00 - Singles Pools 2

17:30 - Singles Top 32

19:30 - Singles Top 8

Advertisement

Time Converter

Streams:

2GGaming

Master Hand Gaming

The Climb: A National Ultimate Arcadian

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate

Schedule: Saturday | All Times in MST

10:00 - Wave A - Doubles Pools, Singles Pools, and Squad Strike Pools Begin

11:30 - Wave B - Singles Pools and Squad Strike Pools Begin

12:00 - Wave BB - Doubles Top 8 Begins

13:00 - Wave C - Singles Pools, Top 64 Wave C, and Squad Strike Pools Begin

13:00 - Wave D - Singles Pools and Squad Strike Pools Begin

14:30 - Wave E - Singles pools and Squad Strike Pools Begin

16:00 - Wave F - Top 64 Wave F, Buster Bracket Pools, Squad Strike Top 16 Begin

19:00 - Wave G - Buster Bracket Top 64, Singles Top 8 Begin

22:00 - Event Ends

Advertisement

Time Converter

Stream

Arcamelee #3

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Melee

Schedule: All Times in CET

Advertisement

Time Converter

Streams: TBA

Advertisement

League of Legends World Championship

Website - Twitter - Gamepedia

Full Schedule

English Stream

LoL Spoiler-Free VODs

Intel Extreme Masters Season XIV - Beijing-Haidian

All info - Liquipedia - Twitter - Juked

Schedule:

Advertisement

Streams:

Main Stream

Secondary Stream

VODs

Dota Summit 11

All Info - Liquipedia - Twitter - Juked

Schedule:

Advertisement

Streams:

English | Secondary | Russian

DOTA 2 Spoiler-free VODs

PUBG Global Championship 2019

Website - Liquipedia - Twitter

Schedule:

Group Stages - Friday | 17:00 PST

Semi-Finals - Saturday | 17:00 PST

Grand Finals - Sunday | 17:00 PST

Advertisement

Time Converter

Stream

Rainbow 6 Pro League Season 10 Finals

Liquipedia - Juked - Twitter

Full Schedule

Stream

Rocket League Championship Series Season 8

Website - Twitter - Facebook - YouTube - Reddit

Full Schedule

Stream

Rocket League Spoiler-Free VODs

Company of Heroes 2 World Championship 2019

Webpage 1 - Webpage 2 - Twitter - Facebook

Schedule:

Saturday, November 9th

Sunday, November 10th

Start Time: (Possibly) 15:00 CET

Time Converter

Streams:

Stormless

AECoH

WhireFlashReborn