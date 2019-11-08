Weekend eSports - ROXnROLL Tekken Dubai || LoL World Championship || Red Bull DBFZ Spain Saga || IEM Beijing

ROXnROLL Tekken Dubai
Featured Game(s): Tekken 7
Schedule:
Credit: AceKingOffSuit
Streams:
Red Bull Dragon Ball FighterZ Spain Saga
Featured Game(s): Dragonball FighterZ
Schedule:
Red Bull Conquest - Minneapolis Qualifier
Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 - Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - UNIST
Schedule: Saturday | Starts at 12:00 CST
Stream: TBA
Red Bull Conquest - Seattle Qualifier
Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 - Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - UNIST
Schedule: Saturday | All Time in PST
15:00 - UNIST Top 8
17:00 - SFV Top 8
19:30 - T7 Top 8
Stream: TBA
GENESIS: BLACK at Player Omega
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smash Bros. Melee
Schedule: All Times in PST
Saturday | Melee
- 12:00 - R1 pools Wave A
- 14:00 - R1 pools Wave B
- 16:00 - R2 bracket (Top 32)
- 18:00 - Top 8
Sunday | Ultimate
- 12:00 - R1 pools Wave A
- 14:00 - R1 pools Wave B
- 16:00 - R2 bracket (Top 32)
- 18:00 - Top 8
Streams:
Tri-state Showdown: Fall 2019
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate
Schedule: Saturday | All Times in EST
11:00 - Doubles Pools
14:30 - Singles Pools 1
16:00 - Singles Pools 2
17:30 - Singles Top 32
19:30 - Singles Top 8
Streams:
The Climb: A National Ultimate Arcadian
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate
Schedule: Saturday | All Times in MST
10:00 - Wave A - Doubles Pools, Singles Pools, and Squad Strike Pools Begin
11:30 - Wave B - Singles Pools and Squad Strike Pools Begin
12:00 - Wave BB - Doubles Top 8 Begins
13:00 - Wave C - Singles Pools, Top 64 Wave C, and Squad Strike Pools Begin
13:00 - Wave D - Singles Pools and Squad Strike Pools Begin
14:30 - Wave E - Singles pools and Squad Strike Pools Begin
16:00 - Wave F - Top 64 Wave F, Buster Bracket Pools, Squad Strike Top 16 Begin
19:00 - Wave G - Buster Bracket Top 64, Singles Top 8 Begin
22:00 - Event Ends
Arcamelee #3
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Melee
Schedule: All Times in CET
Streams: TBA
League of Legends World Championship
Intel Extreme Masters Season XIV - Beijing-Haidian
All info - Liquipedia - Twitter - Juked
Schedule:
Streams:
VODs
Dota Summit 11
All Info - Liquipedia - Twitter - Juked
Schedule:
Streams:
PUBG Global Championship 2019
Website - Liquipedia - Twitter
Schedule:
Group Stages - Friday | 17:00 PST
Semi-Finals - Saturday | 17:00 PST
Grand Finals - Sunday | 17:00 PST
Rainbow 6 Pro League Season 10 Finals
Liquipedia - Juked - Twitter
Rocket League Championship Series Season 8
Website - Twitter - Facebook - YouTube - Reddit
Rocket League Spoiler-Free VODs
Company of Heroes 2 World Championship 2019
Webpage 1 - Webpage 2 - Twitter - Facebook
Schedule:
Saturday, November 9th
Sunday, November 10th
Start Time: (Possibly) 15:00 CET
Streams:
Stormless
AECoH
WhireFlashReborn
