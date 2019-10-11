Weekend eSports - SEA Major || NationWars || Red Bull Conquest || CoH 2 vs 2 Anniversary Tournament

Someone finally just went ahead and built the idea.

SEA Major 2019

Smash.gg | Smash.gg (Smash) - Webpage - Twitter | Twitter (Smash) - Facebook

Featured Game(s): Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - Soul Calibur 6 - Dragon Ball FighterZ - Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2 - Tekken 7 - Samurai Shodown - UNIST - BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle - Smash Ultimate

Schedule: All Times in SGT

Time Converter

Streams:

CapcomFighters

DragonballFighterZ

VersusAsia

GameStartAsia

Red Bull Conquest - Houston Qualifier

Smash.gg - Twitter - Facebook - Webpage

Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 - Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - UNIST

Schedule: Saturday | All Times in CDT

12:00pm - UNIST Pools Start



1:00pm - SFV, T7 Pools Start

2:30pm - UNIST Top 8

5:00pm - SFV Top 8

7:00pm - Tekken Top 8

Time Converter

Stream

Red Bull Conquest - Los Angeles Qualifier

Smash.gg - Twitter - Facebook - Webpage

Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 - Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - UNIST

Schedule: Saturday | All Times in PDT

13:45 - 16:00 | UNIST Top 8

16:15 - 19:00 | SFV: AE Top 8

19:15 - 22:00 | Tekken 7 Top 8

Time Converter

Stream

Brasil Game Show Mortal Kombat Premiere Tournament

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Mortal Kombat 11

Schedule:

Credit: AceKingOffSuit

Streams:

English Stream

Portuguese Stream

Revolution 2019

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Samurai Shodown - Pokken Tournament DX - Blazblue Cross Tag Battle - Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2 - Million Arthur Arcana Blood - Fighting EX Layer - Blazblue Central Fiction - Skullgirls 2nd Encore - Puyo Puyo Tetris

Schedule: All Times in BST

Time Converter

Streams:

NGIEvents

NthGenMedia

Note from Organizer: all st reams that were originally set to stream on NthGenMedia are currently streaming on Rayokarna until further notice.

Rayokarna

Undefeated 2019

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 - Dragonball FighterZ - Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smash Bros. Melee - Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3 - Marvel vs Capcom Infinite - UNIST - Mortal Kombat 11 - Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle

Schedule: All Times in MDT

Time Converter

Streams:

BTSFGC

SAKGamingTV

Vortex Tournament 3rd Strike

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Samurai Shodown - Dragonball FighterZ - Mortal Kombat 11 - Tekken 7 - Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - Street Fighter 3: Third Strike

Schedule: All Times in CEST

Time Converter

Streams: Commentary may be in Spanish



VortexTournament

MadridFGC

Vivaldi Autumn 2019

Smash.gg - Twitter - Facebook - YouTube

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smash bros. Melee - Smash Bros. 64 - Smash Bros. Brawl - Project + - Mario Party 5 Volleyball - Rivals of Aether

Schedule: All Times in CEST

Friday (Oct 11th):

13:30 Mario Party 5 Volleyball Doubles

14:30 Brawl Singles Pools Wave A

16:00 Brawl Singles Pools Wave B

16:00 64 Doubles Bracket

17:00 Brawl Singles Bracket

17:30 P+ Singles

19:00 64 Singles RR Pools

20:15 64 Singles Top 12

Saturday (Oct 12th):

12:30 Ultimate Doubles Bracket

15:00 Ultimate Singles Pools Wave A

16:15 Ultimate Singles Pools Wave B

17:30 Ultimate Singles Top 48

19:30 Ultimate Singles Top 8

Sunday (Oct 13th):

12:30 Melee Doubles Bracket

14:00 Rivals of Aether Singles

15:00 Melee Singles Pools Wave A

16:15 Melee Singles Pools Wave B

17:30 Melee Singles Top 48

19:30 Melee Singles Top 8

Time Converter

Stream

Spoiler-Free Smash VODs

Tec In Place 2

Smash.gg - Twitter - Facebook

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smash Bros. Melee

Schedule: All Times in CDT

Sábado (Saturday)

12:00 Singles (pools)

13:00 Doubles

17:30 Crew battles collegians

Domingo (Sunday)

12:00 Amateur Bracket



12:00 Spirit quest

15:30 Top 8

Time Converter

Streams: Commentary may be in Spanish

Ultimate

Melee

StarCraft II: NationWars 2019

Website - Liquipedia

Schedule:

Friday, 11th of October



6pm CEST: Nation Wars 2019 - RO24 - Group D

Saturday, 12th of October

6pm CEST: Nation Wars 2019 - RO24 - Group E

Sunday, 13th of October

6pm CEST: Nation Wars 2019 - RO24 - Group H

Time Converter

Stream

Company of Heroes 2 vs 2 Anniversary Tournament

Webpage - Twitter

Star Time: Saturday, October 12th | 5:00 AM PDT

Time Converter

Stream

League of Legends World Championship

Website - Leaguepedia - Twitter



Full Schedule

English Stream

LoL Spoiler-Free VODs

Rocket League Championship Series Season 8

Website - Twitter - Facebook - YouTube - Reddit

Full Schedule

Stream

ESL Pro League Season 10

All Info - Liquipedia: EU | NA - Website - Twitter - Facebook

Schedule:

Stream



VODs

PUBG NPL Relegation

Website - Twitter - Facebook - YouTube - Instagram

Schedule:

Time Converter

Stream

PUBG PEL Contenders Promo

Website - Twitter - Facebook - YouTube - Instagram

Schedule: All Times in CEST

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 11 — DAY 4

19:00 | Stage 1 - Match 13

19:50 | Stage 1 - Match 14

20:40 | Stage 1 - Match 15

21:30 | Stage 1 - Match 16

Time Converter

Stream