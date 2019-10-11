Weekend eSports - SEA Major || NationWars || Red Bull Conquest || CoH 2 vs 2 Anniversary Tournament

Someone finally just went ahead and built the idea.
SEA Major 2019
Smash.gg | Smash.gg (Smash) - Webpage - Twitter | Twitter (Smash) - Facebook
Featured Game(s): Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - Soul Calibur 6 - Dragon Ball FighterZ - Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2 - Tekken 7 - Samurai Shodown - UNIST - BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle - Smash Ultimate
Schedule: All Times in SGT
Streams:
CapcomFighters
DragonballFighterZ
VersusAsia
GameStartAsia
Red Bull Conquest - Houston Qualifier
Smash.gg - Twitter - Facebook - Webpage
Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 - Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - UNIST
Schedule: Saturday | All Times in CDT
- 12:00pm - UNIST Pools Start
- 1:00pm - SFV, T7 Pools Start
- 2:30pm - UNIST Top 8
- 5:00pm - SFV Top 8
- 7:00pm - Tekken Top 8
Red Bull Conquest - Los Angeles Qualifier
Smash.gg - Twitter - Facebook - Webpage
Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 - Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - UNIST
Schedule: Saturday | All Times in PDT
- 13:45 - 16:00 | UNIST Top 8
- 16:15 - 19:00 | SFV: AE Top 8
- 19:15 - 22:00 | Tekken 7 Top 8
Brasil Game Show Mortal Kombat Premiere Tournament
Featured Game(s): Mortal Kombat 11
Schedule:
Credit: AceKingOffSuit
Streams:
English Stream
Portuguese Stream
Revolution 2019
Featured Game(s): Samurai Shodown - Pokken Tournament DX - Blazblue Cross Tag Battle - Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2 - Million Arthur Arcana Blood - Fighting EX Layer - Blazblue Central Fiction - Skullgirls 2nd Encore - Puyo Puyo Tetris
Schedule: All Times in BST
Streams:
Note from Organizer: all streams that were originally set to stream on NthGenMedia are currently streaming on Rayokarna until further notice.
Undefeated 2019
Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 - Dragonball FighterZ - Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smash Bros. Melee - Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3 - Marvel vs Capcom Infinite - UNIST - Mortal Kombat 11 - Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle
Schedule: All Times in MDT
Streams:
Vortex Tournament 3rd Strike
Featured Game(s): Samurai Shodown - Dragonball FighterZ - Mortal Kombat 11 - Tekken 7 - Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - Street Fighter 3: Third Strike
Schedule: All Times in CEST
Streams: Commentary may be in Spanish
Vivaldi Autumn 2019
Smash.gg - Twitter - Facebook - YouTube
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smash bros. Melee - Smash Bros. 64 - Smash Bros. Brawl - Project + - Mario Party 5 Volleyball - Rivals of Aether
Schedule: All Times in CEST
Friday (Oct 11th):
- 13:30 Mario Party 5 Volleyball Doubles
- 14:30 Brawl Singles Pools Wave A
- 16:00 Brawl Singles Pools Wave B
- 16:00 64 Doubles Bracket
- 17:00 Brawl Singles Bracket
- 17:30 P+ Singles
- 19:00 64 Singles RR Pools
- 20:15 64 Singles Top 12
Saturday (Oct 12th):
- 12:30 Ultimate Doubles Bracket
- 15:00 Ultimate Singles Pools Wave A
- 16:15 Ultimate Singles Pools Wave B
- 17:30 Ultimate Singles Top 48
- 19:30 Ultimate Singles Top 8
Sunday (Oct 13th):
- 12:30 Melee Doubles Bracket
- 14:00 Rivals of Aether Singles
- 15:00 Melee Singles Pools Wave A
- 16:15 Melee Singles Pools Wave B
- 17:30 Melee Singles Top 48
- 19:30 Melee Singles Top 8
Tec In Place 2
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smash Bros. Melee
Schedule: All Times in CDT
Sábado (Saturday)
- 12:00 Singles (pools)
- 13:00 Doubles
- 17:30 Crew battles collegians
Domingo (Sunday)
- 12:00 Amateur Bracket
- 12:00 Spirit quest
- 15:30 Top 8
Streams: Commentary may be in Spanish
StarCraft II: NationWars 2019
Schedule:
Friday, 11th of October
- 6pm CEST: Nation Wars 2019 - RO24 - Group D
Saturday, 12th of October
- 6pm CEST: Nation Wars 2019 - RO24 - Group E
Sunday, 13th of October
- 6pm CEST: Nation Wars 2019 - RO24 - Group H
Company of Heroes 2 vs 2 Anniversary Tournament
Star Time: Saturday, October 12th | 5:00 AM PDT
League of Legends World Championship
Website - Leaguepedia - Twitter
Rocket League Championship Series Season 8
Website - Twitter - Facebook - YouTube - Reddit
ESL Pro League Season 10
All Info - Liquipedia: EU | NA - Website - Twitter - Facebook
Schedule:
VODs
PUBG NPL Relegation
Website - Twitter - Facebook - YouTube - Instagram
PUBG PEL Contenders Promo
Website - Twitter - Facebook - YouTube - Instagram
Schedule: All Times in CEST
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 11 — DAY 4
- 19:00 | Stage 1 - Match 13
- 19:50 | Stage 1 - Match 14
- 20:40 | Stage 1 - Match 15
- 21:30 | Stage 1 - Match 16
