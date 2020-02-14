Weekend eSports - Smash Summit 9 || Six Invitational || Anime Ascension || BLAST Premier Spring

Smash Summit 9
Smash.gg - Twitter - Liquipedia - Juked
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Melee
Schedule:
Anime Ascension 2020
Featured Game(s): BlazBlue Central Fiction - Guilty Gear Xrd -REV2 - Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[ST] - BlazBlue CrossTag Battle - Melty Blood Actress Again Current Code - Guilty Gear XX Accent Core Plus R - Samurai Shodown - Dengeki Bunko: Fighting Climax Ignition
Schedule: All Times in PST
Friday
2pm - BBCF pools begin; UNIST & BBTAG team events begin
4pm - BBTAG team Semifinals
6pm - SamSho pools begin; GGXrd team pools begins; BBTAG team Grand Finals; UNIST team Semifinals; UNICLR Exhibition begin
7pm - UNIST team Grand Finals
7:30pm - GGXrd team Grand Finals
8:30pm - SamSho top 4
Saturday
10am - BBTAG pools begin
12pm - UNIST pools begin; GGXXAC+R pools begin
2pm - GGXrd pools begin; MBAACC pools begin
4pm - GGXXAC+R top 4; MBAACC Semifinals; DFCI bracket begin
5pm - MBAACC top 4
6pm - BBTAG Semifinals
8:30pm - UNIST Semifinals
Sunday
11am - GG Rev 2 Top 8
1pm - UNICLR Exhibition
2pm - BB TAG Top 8
4pm - GBVS Exhibition
5pm - UNIST- top 8
7:30pm - BBCF - Top 8
10:00pm - Ending Ceremony
Streams: TBA
LAN ETS 2020
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smash Bros. Melee - NHL 20
Schedule: All Times in EST
Saturday
11am : NHL 20 1v1 starts
Noon-2pm: Ultimate/Melee Doubles
2pm-3:30pm: Ultimate/Melee Singles Wave A
4-5:30pm: Ultimate/Melee Singles Wave B
30 minute food break
6pm: Ultimate/Melee Bracket up until Top 8
8pm: Ultimate/Melee Doubles Top 4
Sunday
10am : NHL 20 2v2 starts
Noon-4pm: Melee Singles Top 8
4pm-8pm: Ultimate Singles Top 8
2GG: All In - An Ultimate National Arcadian
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate
Start Time: Sunday | 10:00 am PST
Sweet Spot 6
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smash Bros. Melee
Schedule: Saturday | All Times in CST
11:00 - Ultimate Doubles
12:00 - Melee Doubles
13:30 - Wave A Pools (Ultimate + Melee Singles)
15:30 - Wave B Pools (Ultimate + Melee Singles)
17:30 - Something special hopefully (crew battle)
19:00 - Final Bracket
Streams:
Ultimate
Melee (TBA)
META SHIFT
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate
Schedule: All Times in AEDT
Pitt Smash Presents: The Dark Frames
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smash Bros. Melee
Schedule: Saturday | All Times in EST
11:00 - Melee and Ultimate Teams
14:00 - Melee and Ultimate Singles Pools Wave A
16:00 - Melee and Ultimate Singles Pools Wave B
18:00 - Melee and Ultimate Singles Bracket
Streams:
Six Invitational 2020
All Info - Liquipedia - Twitter - Juked
Schedule:
Streams:
Twitch
Twitch Bravo
YouTube
Mixer
BLAST Premier Spring Series 2020
All Info - Liquipedia - Twitter - Juked
Schedule:
VODs
Papito Qinn is into the whole YouTube thing, is the winner of the 2016 SpookTAYcular Scary Story Contest, and a twitter incompetent. “Success is achieving the goal defined.”