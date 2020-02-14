Weekend eSports - Smash Summit 9 || Six Invitational || Anime Ascension || BLAST Premier Spring

Smash Summit 9

Smash.gg - Twitter - Liquipedia - Juked

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Melee

Schedule:

Advertisement

Time Converter

Stream

Spoiler-Free Smash VODs

Anime Ascension 2020

Smash.gg - Twitter - Juked

Featured Game(s): BlazBlue Central Fiction - Guilty Gear Xrd -REV2 - Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[ST] - BlazBlue CrossTag Battle - Melty Blood Actress Again Current Code - Guilty Gear XX Accent Core Plus R - Samurai Shodown - Dengeki Bunko: Fighting Climax Ignition

Schedule: All Times in PST

Friday

2pm - BBCF pools begin; UNIST & BBTAG team events begin

4pm - BBTAG team Semifinals

6pm - SamSho pools begin; GGXrd team pools begins; BBTAG team Grand Finals; UNIST team Semifinals; UNICLR Exhibition begin

7pm - UNIST team Grand Finals

7:30pm - GGXrd team Grand Finals

8:30pm - SamSho top 4

Advertisement

Saturday

10am - BBTAG pools begin

12pm - UNIST pools begin; GGXXAC+R pools begin

2pm - GGXrd pools begin; MBAACC pools begin

4pm - GGXXAC+R top 4; MBAACC Semifinals; DFCI bracket begin

5pm - MBAACC top 4

6pm - BBTAG Semifinals

8:30pm - UNIST Semifinals

Advertisement

Sunday

11am - GG Rev 2 Top 8

1pm - UNICLR Exhibition

2pm - BB TAG Top 8

4pm - GBVS Exhibition

5pm - UNIST- top 8

7:30pm - BBCF - Top 8

10:00pm - Ending Ceremony

Advertisement

Time Converter

Streams: TBA

LAN ETS 2020

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smash Bros. Melee - NHL 20

Schedule: All Times in EST

Saturday

11am : NHL 20 1v1 starts

Noon-2pm: Ultimate/Melee Doubles

2pm-3:30pm: Ultimate/Melee Singles Wave A

4-5:30pm: Ultimate/Melee Singles Wave B

30 minute food break

6pm: Ultimate/Melee Bracket up until Top 8

8pm: Ultimate/Melee Doubles Top 4

Advertisement

Sunday

10am : NHL 20 2v2 starts

Noon-4pm: Melee Singles Top 8

4pm-8pm: Ultimate Singles Top 8

Advertisement

Time Converter

Stream

2GG: All In - An Ultimate National Arcadian

Smash.gg - Twitter - Juked

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate

Start Time: Sunday | 10:00 am PST

Stream

Sweet Spot 6

Smash.gg

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smash Bros. Melee

Schedule: Saturday | All Times in CST

11:00 - Ultimate Doubles

12:00 - Melee Doubles

13:30 - Wave A Pools (Ultimate + Melee Singles)

15:30 - Wave B Pools (Ultimate + Melee Singles)

17:30 - Something special hopefully (crew battle)

19:00 - Final Bracket

Advertisement

Time Converter

Streams:

Ultimate

Melee (TBA)

META SHIFT

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate

Schedule: All Times in AEDT

Advertisement

Time Converter

Stream

Pitt Smash Presents: The Dark Frames

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smash Bros. Melee

Schedule: Saturday | All Times in EST

11:00 - Melee and Ultimate Teams

14:00 - Melee and Ultimate Singles Pools Wave A

16:00 - Melee and Ultimate Singles Pools Wave B

18:00 - Melee and Ultimate Singles Bracket

Advertisement

Time Converter

Streams:

Melee

Ultimate

Advertisement

Six Invitational 2020

All Info - Liquipedia - Twitter - Juked

Schedule:

Advertisement

Streams:



Twitch

Twitch Bravo

YouTube

Mixer

BLAST Premier Spring Series 2020

All Info - Liquipedia - Twitter - Juked

Schedule:

Advertisement

Stream



VODs