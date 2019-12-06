I'm really feeling it!

Weekend eSports - Tekken World Tour Finals || ESL Pro League Finals || Mang0’s Birthday Bash || Nationwars Finals

Tekken World Tour Finals 2019

Smash.gg - Twitter - Juked

Featured Game(s): Tekken 7

Schedule:

Credit: AceKingOffSuit

Stream

Mang0’s Birthday Bash

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Melee - Smash Bros. Ultimate

Schedule: All Times in EST

Time Converter

Streams:

Main Stream
Secondary Stream

Spoiler-Free Smash VODs

2GG: Kongo Saga

Smash.gg - Twitter - Juked

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate

Schedule: All Times in PST

Saturday

  • 09:30 - Doubles start
  • 11:00 - Singles Pools
  • 17:00 - Jungle Hijinxs
  • 19:00 - King of the Jungle
  • 20:30 - Squad Strike
  • 22:00 - Jungle Jam

Sunday

  • 11:00 - Top 128 & Amateur Bracket
  • 13:00 - Top 32
  • 15:00 - Intermediate Bracket
  • 17:00 - Top 8 & Amateur Top 48 & Intermediate Top 32
  • 22:00 - Event Finishes

Time Converter

Streams:

2GGaming
BTSSMash

Spoiler-Free Smash VODs

Big Cheese 2 - South Australian Grassroots Major

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Melee - Smash Bros. Ultimate - Project+ - Splatoon 2 - Tekken 7 - Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3 - UNIST - Mortal Kombat 11

Schedule: All Times in ACDT

Tournament Day 1 - December 7th: 10am - 11pm
Tournament Day 2 - December 8th: 10am - 8pm

Time Converter

Streams:

KPKaiza
CouchWarriorsSmash
Pichy_and_Pals
OceaninkSquids

Invincible 5

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smash Bros. Melee - Project +

Schedule: All Times in CST

Time Converter

Streams:

Melee
Ultimate
Project +

Spoiler-Free Smash VODs

Battle Coliseum 2019

Smash.gg - Twitter - Juked

Featured Game(s): Mortal Kombat 11 - Smash Bros. Ultimate - Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - Samurai Shodown - King of Fighters XIV

Schedule: All Times in BRT

Time Converter

Streams:

FGC_SP
SOA_TEAM
PatozTeam
TeamDashBR

Fireside Open 2019

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): On Stream? No Idea.

Schedule: Saturday | All Times in EST

13:00 - Melee Doubles
13:00 - Hearthstone
13:00 - Dragonball FighterZ
14:30 - Smash Ultimate Wave 1
15:00 - Melee Singles Wave 1
15:00 - UNIST
16:30 - Smash Ultimate Wave 2 Begins
17:00 - Melee Singles Wave 2 Begins
17:00 - Project M Singles
17:00 - Tekken 7
17:00 - Rivals of Aether
19:00 - Smash Ultimate Top 24

Time Converter

Streams:

MasterHandGaming
Will2WinGaming

Lightning: Volume 3

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate

Schedule: Saturday | All Times in CET

  • 10.30: Doubles
  • 13:00: Singles wave A
  • 15:00 Singles wave B
  • 17:00: Top 32
  • 19:00: Top 8

Time Converter

Stream

ESL Pro League Season 10: Finals

All Info - Liquipedia - Twitter - Juked

Schedule:

Stream

VODs

Starcraft 2 Nationwars Finals

Liquipedia - Twitter

Schedule: Sunday | All Times in CET

13:00 - Semifinals 1 - Italy vs Finland
15:00 - Semifinals 2 - France vs South Korea
17:00 - 3rd Place Match
19:00 - Grand Finals

Time Converter

Stream

VODs

Rainbow 6 OGA Pit Season 3 Finals

Liquipedia - Twitter - Juked

Schedule: All Times in CET

Friday - 09:00 am
Saturday - 09:00 am
Sunday - 11:00 am

Time Converter

Stream

DreamHack Delhi Invitational 2019

Liquipedia - Twitter - Juked

Schedule: Sunday | All Times in IST

10:00 - Semifinals 1
14:00 - Semifinals 2
19:30 - Grand Finals

Time Converter

Stream

