Weekend eSports - Tekken World Tour Finals || ESL Pro League Finals || Mang0’s Birthday Bash || Nationwars Finals

Tekken World Tour Finals 2019
Featured Game(s): Tekken 7
Schedule:
Credit: AceKingOffSuit
Mang0’s Birthday Bash
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Melee - Smash Bros. Ultimate
Schedule: All Times in EST
Streams:
2GG: Kongo Saga
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate
Schedule: All Times in PST
Saturday
- 09:30 - Doubles start
- 11:00 - Singles Pools
- 17:00 - Jungle Hijinxs
- 19:00 - King of the Jungle
- 20:30 - Squad Strike
- 22:00 - Jungle Jam
Sunday
- 11:00 - Top 128 & Amateur Bracket
- 13:00 - Top 32
- 15:00 - Intermediate Bracket
- 17:00 - Top 8 & Amateur Top 48 & Intermediate Top 32
- 22:00 - Event Finishes
Streams:
Big Cheese 2 - South Australian Grassroots Major
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Melee - Smash Bros. Ultimate - Project+ - Splatoon 2 - Tekken 7 - Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3 - UNIST - Mortal Kombat 11
Schedule: All Times in ACDT
Tournament Day 1 - December 7th: 10am - 11pm
Tournament Day 2 - December 8th: 10am - 8pm
Streams:
KPKaiza
CouchWarriorsSmash
Pichy_and_Pals
OceaninkSquids
Invincible 5
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smash Bros. Melee - Project +
Schedule: All Times in CST
Streams:
Battle Coliseum 2019
Featured Game(s): Mortal Kombat 11 - Smash Bros. Ultimate - Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - Samurai Shodown - King of Fighters XIV
Schedule: All Times in BRT
Streams:
FGC_SP
SOA_TEAM
PatozTeam
TeamDashBR
Fireside Open 2019
Featured Game(s): On Stream? No Idea.
Schedule: Saturday | All Times in EST
13:00 - Melee Doubles
13:00 - Hearthstone
13:00 - Dragonball FighterZ
14:30 - Smash Ultimate Wave 1
15:00 - Melee Singles Wave 1
15:00 - UNIST
16:30 - Smash Ultimate Wave 2 Begins
17:00 - Melee Singles Wave 2 Begins
17:00 - Project M Singles
17:00 - Tekken 7
17:00 - Rivals of Aether
19:00 - Smash Ultimate Top 24
Streams:
MasterHandGaming
Will2WinGaming
Lightning: Volume 3
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate
Schedule: Saturday | All Times in CET
- 10.30: Doubles
- 13:00: Singles wave A
- 15:00 Singles wave B
- 17:00: Top 32
- 19:00: Top 8
ESL Pro League Season 10: Finals
All Info - Liquipedia - Twitter - Juked
Schedule:
VODs
Starcraft 2 Nationwars Finals
Schedule: Sunday | All Times in CET
13:00 - Semifinals 1 - Italy vs Finland
15:00 - Semifinals 2 - France vs South Korea
17:00 - 3rd Place Match
19:00 - Grand Finals
VODs
Rainbow 6 OGA Pit Season 3 Finals
Liquipedia - Twitter - Juked
Schedule: All Times in CET
Friday - 09:00 am
Saturday - 09:00 am
Sunday - 11:00 am
DreamHack Delhi Invitational 2019
Liquipedia - Twitter - Juked
Schedule: Sunday | All Times in IST
10:00 - Semifinals 1
14:00 - Semifinals 2
19:30 - Grand Finals
