Weekend eSports - Tekken World Tour Finals || ESL Pro League Finals || Mang0’s Birthday Bash || Nationwars Finals

Filed to: esports

Tekken World Tour Finals 2019

Smash.gg - Twitter - Juked

Featured Game(s): Tekken 7

Schedule:

Credit: AceKingOffSuit

Stream



Mang0’s Birthday Bash

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Melee - Smash Bros. Ultimate

Schedule: All Times in EST

Time Converter

Streams:

Main Stream

Secondary Stream

Spoiler-Free Smash VODs

2GG: Kongo Saga

Smash.gg - Twitter - Juked

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate

Schedule: All Times in PST

Saturday

09:30 - Doubles start



11:00 - Singles Pools

17:00 - Jungle Hijinxs

19:00 - King of the Jungle

20:30 - Squad Strike

22:00 - Jungle Jam

Sunday

11:00 - Top 128 & Amateur Bracket

13:00 - Top 32

15:00 - Intermediate Bracket

17:00 - Top 8 & Amateur Top 48 & Intermediate Top 32

22:00 - Event Finishes

Time Converter

Streams:

2GGaming

BTSSMash

Spoiler-Free Smash VODs

Big Cheese 2 - South Australian Grassroots Major

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Melee - Smash Bros. Ultimate - Project+ - Splatoon 2 - Tekken 7 - Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3 - UNIST - Mortal Kombat 11

Schedule: All Times in ACDT

Tournament Day 1 - December 7th: 10am - 11pm

Tournament Day 2 - December 8th: 10am - 8pm

Time Converter

Streams:

KPKaiza

CouchWarriorsSmash

Pichy_and_Pals

OceaninkSquids

Invincible 5

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smash Bros. Melee - Project +

Schedule: All Times in CST

Time Converter

Streams:

Melee

Ultimate

Project +

Spoiler-Free Smash VODs

Battle Coliseum 2019

Smash.gg - Twitter - Juked

Featured Game(s): Mortal Kombat 11 - Smash Bros. Ultimate - Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - Samurai Shodown - King of Fighters XIV

Schedule: All Times in BRT

Time Converter

Streams:

FGC_SP

SOA_TEAM

PatozTeam

TeamDashBR

Fireside Open 2019

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): On Stream? No Idea.

Schedule: Saturday | All Times in EST

13:00 - Melee Doubles

13:00 - Hearthstone

13:00 - Dragonball FighterZ

14:30 - Smash Ultimate Wave 1

15:00 - Melee Singles Wave 1

15:00 - UNIST

16:30 - Smash Ultimate Wave 2 Begins

17:00 - Melee Singles Wave 2 Begins

17:00 - Project M Singles

17:00 - Tekken 7

17:00 - Rivals of Aether

19:00 - Smash Ultimate Top 24

Time Converter

Streams:

MasterHandGaming

Will2WinGaming

Lightning: Volume 3

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate

Schedule: Saturday | All Times in CET

10.30: Doubles



13:00: Singles wave A

15:00 Singles wave B

17:00: Top 32

19:00: Top 8

Time Converter

Stream

ESL Pro League Season 10: Finals

All Info - Liquipedia - Twitter - Juked

Schedule:

Stream

VODs

Starcraft 2 Nationwars Finals

Liquipedia - Twitter

Schedule: Sunday | All Times in CET

13:00 - Semifinals 1 - Italy vs Finland

15:00 - Semifinals 2 - France vs South Korea

17:00 - 3rd Place Match

19:00 - Grand Finals

Time Converter

Stream

VODs

Rainbow 6 OGA Pit Season 3 Finals

Liquipedia - Twitter - Juked

Schedule: All Times in CET

Friday - 09:00 am

Saturday - 09:00 am

Sunday - 11:00 am

Time Converter

Stream

DreamHack Delhi Invitational 2019

Liquipedia - Twitter - Juked

Schedule: Sunday | All Times in IST

10:00 - Semifinals 1

14:00 - Semifinals 2

19:30 - Grand Finals

Time Converter

Stream