Weekend eSports - Ultimate Fighting Arena || DreamHack Masters Malmö || The Big House 9 || GSL Super Tournament 2

It’s gonna be a busy weekend! If you’re a fighting game fan then you are spoiled for choice. European FGC, Smash Major, New Zealand FGC, and three stateside events. SoCal’s Electric Cancel is back and they’re busting out the Tekken 5: Dark Resurrection. Meanwhile in Malmö, Sweden we have a CS:GO Major brought to you by Dreamhack. We not one, but two Starcraft 2 events. The RLCS is also starting back up. Ladies and gentlemen, the summer may be over but we aren’t slowing down one bit. Big ups to AceKingOffSuit, this man is putting in work. Don’t forget to follow us on twitter for more eSports viewing news. Have a good one!
Ultimate Fighting Arena 2019
Smash.gg - Twitter - Facebook - Website
Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 - Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - Mortal Kombat 11 - Dragon Ball FighterZ - Smash Bros. Ultimate - Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2 - Dead or Alive 6 - Samurai Shodown - UNIST - King of Fighters XIV - Soul Calibur 6 - Windjammers 2
Schedule:
Streams:
BandaiNamcoEurope
DragonBallFighterZ
Netherrealm
UltimateFighting
UltimateFighting2
UltimateFighting3
UltimateFighting4
VGBootCamp
The Big House 9
Smash.gg - Twitter - Facebook - Website
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smash Bros. Melee - Smash Bros. 64 - Rivals of Aether
Schedule:
Streams:
Electric Cancel
Smash.gg - Twitter - Facebook - YouTube
Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 - Tekken 5: Dark Resurrection - Soul Calibur 6 - Dead or Alive 6 - Virtua Fighter 5: Final Showdown
Schedule:
Streams:
The Fall Classic 2019
Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 - Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - Soul Calibur 6 - Dead or Alive 6 - Dragon Ball FighterZ - Mortal Kombat 11 - Smash Bros. Ultimate - UNIST
Schedule:
Streams:
Battle For The East
Smash.gg - Twitter - Facebook - Website
Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 - Mortal Kombat 11 - Soul Calibur 6 - Dragon Ball FighterZ - Smash Bros. Ultimate - Samurai Shodown - For Honor - Fortnite - Apex Legends
Schedule:
Streams:
KPBLive
GenGame
MasterHandGaming
SelfMade_Esports
ONE eSports Martial Arts Fan Fest
Featured Games: Tekken 7 - Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition
Schedule:
Day 1: Saturday, October 5th
Day 2: Sunday, October 6th
Start Time: 10:00 a.m. JST
Streams:
English Twitch
Japanese Twitch
YouTube
OpenRec
Southern Cross Up 2019
Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 - Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - Mortal Kombat 11 - Soul Calibur 6 - Marvel vs Capcom Infinite - Dragon Ball FighterZ - Soul Calibur 6 - Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smash Bros. Melee - Samurai Shodown
Schedule: All Times in NZDT
Streams:
StandingFierce
StandingFierce2
NZSmash
Bergen Open - Smash Series
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Melee - Smash Bros. Ultimate
Schedule: All Times in CEST
Friday
18:00 - Ultimate Doubles
19:00 - Melee Doubles
After Doubles - Crews
Saturday
10:00 - 12:00 | Wave A Pools Ultimate & Melee
12:30 - 14:30 | Wave B Pools Ultimate & Melee
16:00 - 18:00 | Melee Top 24 to Top 8
18:30 - 20:30 | Ultimate Top 32 to Top 8
Sunday
12:00 - 15:00 | Melee Top 8
15:00 - 18:00 | Ultimate Top 8
Streams:
Manchester Conquest 5: MiniMo’s Mega Adventure
Smash.gg - Twitter - Facebook - YouTube
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate
Schedule: All Times in BST
DreamHack Masters Malmö 2019
All Info - Liquipedia - Website - Twitter - Facebook
Schedule:
VODs
Starcraft 2 AfreecaTV GSL Super Tournament 2
Schedule: All Times in CEST
Friday - 10:00 | Ro 16 Day 2
Saturday - 10:00 | Quarterfinals
Sunday - 10:00 | Semi-Finals & Grand-Finals
StarCraft II: NationWars 2019
Schedule:
Friday, 04th of October
- 6pm CEST: Nation Wars 2019 - RO24 - Group A
Saturday, 05th of October
- 6pm CEST: Nation Wars 2019 - RO24 - Group F
Sunday, 06th of October
- 6pm CEST: Nation Wars 2019 - RO24 - Group B
Thursday, 10th of October
- 6pm CEST: Nation Wars 2019 - RO24 - Group C
Friday, 11th of October
- 6pm CEST: Nation Wars 2019 - RO24 - Group D
Saturday, 12th of October
- 6pm CEST: Nation Wars 2019 - RO24 - Group E
Sunday, 13th of October
- 6pm CEST: Nation Wars 2019 - RO24 - Group H
League of Legends World Championship
Website - Leaguepedia - Twitter
Rocket League Championship Series Season 8
Website - Twitter - Facebook - YouTube - Reddit
PUBG PEL Phase 3 | Week 6
Website - Twitter - Facebook - YouTube - Instagram
Schedule: All Times in CEST
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 4 — DAY 2
- 18:00 - Match 81
- 18:50 - Match 82
- 19:40 - Match 83
- 20:20 - Match 84
- 21:10 - Match 85
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 5 — DAY 3
- 18:00 - Match 86
- 18:50 - Match 87
- 19:40 - Match 88
- 20:20 - Match 89
- 21:10 - Match 90
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 6 — DAY 4
- 17:00 - Match 91
- 17:50 - Match 92
- 18:40 - Match 93
- 19:20 - Match 94
- 20:10 - Match 95
- 21:00 - Match 96
PUBG NPLC Relegation
Website - Twitter - Facebook - YouTube - Instagram
