Weekend eSports - Ultimate Fighting Arena || DreamHack Masters Malmö || The Big House 9 || GSL Super Tournament 2

It’s gonna be a busy weekend! If you’re a fighting game fan then you are spoiled for choice. European FGC, Smash Major, New Zealand FGC, and three stateside events. SoCal’s Electric Cancel is back and they’re busting out the Tekken 5: Dark Resurrection. Meanwhile in Malmö, Sweden we have a CS:GO Major brought to you by Dreamhack. We not one, but two Starcraft 2 events. The RLCS is also starting back up. Ladies and gentlemen, the summer may be over but we aren’t slowing down one bit. Big ups to AceKingOffSuit, this man is putting in work. Don’t forget to follow us on twitter for more eSports viewing news. Have a good one!



Ultimate Fighting Arena 2019

Smash.gg - Twitter - Facebook - Website

Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 - Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - Mortal Kombat 11 - Dragon Ball FighterZ - Smash Bros. Ultimate - Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2 - Dead or Alive 6 - Samurai Shodown - UNIST - King of Fighters XIV - Soul Calibur 6 - Windjammers 2

Schedule:

Note: 19:00 BST should be “18:00"

Credit: AceKingOfSuit

Streams:

BandaiNamcoEurope

DragonBallFighterZ

Netherrealm

UltimateFighting

UltimateFighting2

UltimateFighting3

UltimateFighting4

VGBootCamp

The Big House 9

Smash.gg - Twitter - Facebook - Website

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smash Bros. Melee - Smash Bros. 64 - Rivals of Aether

Schedule:

Credit: AceKingOfSuit

Streams:



BTSSmash

BTSSmash2

BTSSmash3

Spoiler-Free Smash VODs

Electric Cancel

Smash.gg - Twitter - Facebook - YouTube

Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 - Tekken 5: Dark Resurrection - Soul Calibur 6 - Dead or Alive 6 - Virtua Fighter 5: Final Showdown

Schedule:

Credit: AceKingOfSuit

Streams:

LevelUpLive

LevelUpLive2

The Fall Classic 2019

Smash.gg - Twitter - Facebook

Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 - Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - Soul Calibur 6 - Dead or Alive 6 - Dragon Ball FighterZ - Mortal Kombat 11 - Smash Bros. Ultimate - UNIST

Schedule:

Credit: AceKingOfSuit

Streams:



FunkyP

KombatNetwork

Battle For The East

Smash.gg - Twitter - Facebook - Website

Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 - Mortal Kombat 11 - Soul Calibur 6 - Dragon Ball FighterZ - Smash Bros. Ultimate - Samurai Shodown - For Honor - Fortnite - Apex Legends

Schedule:

Credit: AceKingOfSuit

Streams:

KPBLive

GenGame

MasterHandGaming

SelfMade_Esports

ONE eSports Martial Arts Fan Fest

Website - Twitter - Facebook

Featured Games: Tekken 7 - Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition

Schedule:

Day 1: Saturday, October 5th

Day 2: Sunday, October 6th



Start Time: 10:00 a.m. JST

Time Converter

Streams:

English Twitch

Japanese Twitch

YouTube

OpenRec

Southern Cross Up 2019

Smash.gg - Twitter - Facebook

Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 - Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - Mortal Kombat 11 - Soul Calibur 6 - Marvel vs Capcom Infinite - Dragon Ball FighterZ - Soul Calibur 6 - Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smash Bros. Melee - Samurai Shodown

Schedule: All Times in NZDT

Time Converter

Streams:

StandingFierce

StandingFierce2

NZSmash

Bergen Open - Smash Series

Smash.gg - Twitter - YouTube

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Melee - Smash Bros. Ultimate

Schedule: All Times in CEST

Friday

18:00 - Ultimate Doubles

19:00 - Melee Doubles

After Doubles - Crews

Saturday

10:00 - 12:00 | Wave A Pools Ultimate & Melee

12:30 - 14:30 | Wave B Pools Ultimate & Melee

16:00 - 18:00 | Melee Top 24 to Top 8

18:30 - 20:30 | Ultimate Top 32 to Top 8

Sunday

12:00 - 15:00 | Melee Top 8

15:00 - 18:00 | Ultimate Top 8

Time Converter

Streams:

GeekyGoonSquad

GeekyGoonSquad2

Manchester Conquest 5: MiniMo’s Mega Adventure

Smash.gg - Twitter - Facebook - YouTube

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate

Schedule: All Times in BST

Time Converter

Stream

DreamHack Masters Malmö 2019

All Info - Liquipedia - Website - Twitter - Facebook

Schedule:

Stream

VODs

Starcraft 2 AfreecaTV GSL Super Tournament 2

Liquipedia - YouTube



Schedule: All Times in CEST

Friday - 10:00 | Ro 16 Day 2

Saturday - 10:00 | Quarterfinals

Sunday - 10:00 | Semi-Finals & Grand-Finals

Stream

StarCraft II: NationWars 2019

Website - Liquipedia

Schedule:

Friday, 04th of October

6pm CEST: Nation Wars 2019 - RO24 - Group A

Saturday, 05th of October

6pm CEST: Nation Wars 2019 - RO24 - Group F

Sunday, 06th of October

6pm CEST: Nation Wars 2019 - RO24 - Group B

Thursday, 10th of October

6pm CEST: Nation Wars 2019 - RO24 - Group C

Friday, 11th of October

6pm CEST: Nation Wars 2019 - RO24 - Group D

Saturday, 12th of October

6pm CEST: Nation Wars 2019 - RO24 - Group E

Sunday, 13th of October

6pm CEST: Nation Wars 2019 - RO24 - Group H

Time Converter

Stream

League of Legends World Championship

Website - Leaguepedia - Twitter



Full Schedule

English Stream

LoL Spoiler-Free VODs

Rocket League Championship Series Season 8

Website - Twitter - Facebook - YouTube - Reddit

Full Schedule

Stream

Papito Qinn is into the whole YouTube thing , is the winner of the 2016 SpookTAYcular Scary Story Contest , and a twitter incompetent. “Yeah I missed last week. I was on a toilet for most of it.”

PUBG PEL Phase 3 | Week 6

Website - Twitter - Facebook - YouTube - Instagram

Schedule: All Times in CEST



FRIDAY, OCTOBER 4 — DAY 2

18:00 - Match 81

18:50 - Match 82

19:40 - Match 83

20:20 - Match 84

21:10 - Match 85

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 5 — DAY 3

18:00 - Match 86

18:50 - Match 87

19:40 - Match 88

20:20 - Match 89

21:10 - Match 90

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 6 — DAY 4

17:00 - Match 91

17:50 - Match 92

18:40 - Match 93

19:20 - Match 94

20:10 - Match 95

21:00 - Match 96

Time Converter

Stream

PUBG NPLC Relegation

Website - Twitter - Facebook - YouTube - Instagram

Schedule:

Time Converter



Stream