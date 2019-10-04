I'm really feeling it!

Weekend eSports - Ultimate Fighting Arena || DreamHack Masters Malmö || The Big House 9 || GSL Super Tournament 2

It’s gonna be a busy weekend! If you’re a fighting game fan then you are spoiled for choice. European FGC, Smash Major, New Zealand FGC, and three stateside events. SoCal’s Electric Cancel is back and they’re busting out the Tekken 5: Dark Resurrection. Meanwhile in Malmö, Sweden we have a CS:GO Major brought to you by Dreamhack. We not one, but two Starcraft 2 events. The RLCS is also starting back up. Ladies and gentlemen, the summer may be over but we aren’t slowing down one bit. Big ups to AceKingOffSuit, this man is putting in work. Don’t forget to follow us on twitter for more eSports viewing news. Have a good one!

Ultimate Fighting Arena 2019

Smash.gg - Twitter - Facebook - Website

Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 - Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - Mortal Kombat 11 - Dragon Ball FighterZ - Smash Bros. Ultimate - Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2 - Dead or Alive 6 - Samurai Shodown - UNIST - King of Fighters XIV - Soul Calibur 6 - Windjammers 2

Schedule:

Note: 19:00 BST should be “18:00"
Credit: AceKingOfSuit

Streams:

BandaiNamcoEurope
DragonBallFighterZ
Netherrealm
UltimateFighting
UltimateFighting2
UltimateFighting3
UltimateFighting4
VGBootCamp

The Big House 9

Smash.gg - Twitter - Facebook - Website

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smash Bros. Melee - Smash Bros. 64 - Rivals of Aether

Schedule:

Credit: AceKingOfSuit

Streams:

BTSSmash
BTSSmash2
BTSSmash3

Spoiler-Free Smash VODs

Electric Cancel

Smash.gg - Twitter - Facebook - YouTube

Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 - Tekken 5: Dark Resurrection - Soul Calibur 6 - Dead or Alive 6 - Virtua Fighter 5: Final Showdown

Schedule:

Credit: AceKingOfSuit

Streams:

LevelUpLive
LevelUpLive2

The Fall Classic 2019

Smash.gg - Twitter - Facebook

Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 - Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - Soul Calibur 6 - Dead or Alive 6 - Dragon Ball FighterZ - Mortal Kombat 11 - Smash Bros. Ultimate - UNIST

Schedule:

Credit: AceKingOfSuit

Streams:

FunkyP
KombatNetwork

Battle For The East

Smash.gg - Twitter - Facebook - Website

Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 - Mortal Kombat 11 - Soul Calibur 6 - Dragon Ball FighterZ - Smash Bros. Ultimate - Samurai Shodown - For Honor - Fortnite - Apex Legends

Schedule:

Credit: AceKingOfSuit

Streams:

KPBLive
GenGame
MasterHandGaming
SelfMade_Esports

ONE eSports Martial Arts Fan Fest

Website - Twitter - Facebook

Featured Games: Tekken 7 - Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition

Schedule:

Day 1: Saturday, October 5th
Day 2: Sunday, October 6th

Start Time: 10:00 a.m. JST

Time Converter

Streams:

English Twitch
Japanese Twitch
YouTube
OpenRec

Southern Cross Up 2019

Smash.gg - Twitter - Facebook

Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 - Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - Mortal Kombat 11 - Soul Calibur 6 - Marvel vs Capcom Infinite - Dragon Ball FighterZ - Soul Calibur 6 - Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smash Bros. Melee - Samurai Shodown

Schedule: All Times in NZDT

Time Converter

Streams:

StandingFierce
StandingFierce2
NZSmash

Bergen Open - Smash Series

Smash.gg - Twitter - YouTube

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Melee - Smash Bros. Ultimate

Schedule: All Times in CEST

Friday
18:00 - Ultimate Doubles
19:00 - Melee Doubles
After Doubles - Crews

Saturday
10:00 - 12:00 | Wave A Pools Ultimate & Melee
12:30 - 14:30 | Wave B Pools Ultimate & Melee
16:00 - 18:00 | Melee Top 24 to Top 8
18:30 - 20:30 | Ultimate Top 32 to Top 8

Sunday
12:00 - 15:00 | Melee Top 8
15:00 - 18:00 | Ultimate Top 8

Time Converter

Streams:

GeekyGoonSquad
GeekyGoonSquad2

Manchester Conquest 5: MiniMo’s Mega Adventure

Smash.gg - Twitter - Facebook - YouTube

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate

Schedule: All Times in BST

Time Converter

Stream

DreamHack Masters Malmö 2019

All Info - Liquipedia - Website - Twitter - Facebook

Schedule:

Stream

VODs

Starcraft 2 AfreecaTV GSL Super Tournament 2

Liquipedia - YouTube

Schedule: All Times in CEST

Friday - 10:00 | Ro 16 Day 2
Saturday - 10:00 | Quarterfinals
Sunday - 10:00 | Semi-Finals & Grand-Finals

Stream

StarCraft II: NationWars 2019

Website - Liquipedia

Schedule:

Friday, 04th of October

  • 6pm CEST: Nation Wars 2019 - RO24 - Group A

Saturday, 05th of October

  • 6pm CEST: Nation Wars 2019 - RO24 - Group F

Sunday, 06th of October

  • 6pm CEST: Nation Wars 2019 - RO24 - Group B

Thursday, 10th of October

  • 6pm CEST: Nation Wars 2019 - RO24 - Group C

Friday, 11th of October

  • 6pm CEST: Nation Wars 2019 - RO24 - Group D

Saturday, 12th of October

  • 6pm CEST: Nation Wars 2019 - RO24 - Group E

Sunday, 13th of October

  • 6pm CEST: Nation Wars 2019 - RO24 - Group H

Time Converter

Stream

League of Legends World Championship

Website - Leaguepedia - Twitter

Full Schedule

English Stream

LoL Spoiler-Free VODs

Rocket League Championship Series Season 8

Website - Twitter - Facebook - YouTube - Reddit

Full Schedule

Stream

Papito Qinn is into the whole YouTube thing, is the winner of the 2016 SpookTAYcular Scary Story Contest, and a twitter incompetent. “Yeah I missed last week. I was on a toilet for most of it.”

PUBG PEL Phase 3 | Week 6

Website - Twitter - Facebook - YouTube - Instagram

Schedule: All Times in CEST

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 4 — DAY 2

  • 18:00 - Match 81
  • 18:50 - Match 82
  • 19:40 - Match 83
  • 20:20 - Match 84
  • 21:10 - Match 85

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 5 — DAY 3

  • 18:00 - Match 86
  • 18:50 - Match 87
  • 19:40 - Match 88
  • 20:20 - Match 89
  • 21:10 - Match 90

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 6 — DAY 4

  • 17:00 - Match 91
  • 17:50 - Match 92
  • 18:40 - Match 93
  • 19:20 - Match 94
  • 20:10 - Match 95
  • 21:00 - Match 96

Time Converter

Stream

PUBG NPLC Relegation

Website - Twitter - Facebook - YouTube - Instagram

Schedule:

Time Converter

Stream

