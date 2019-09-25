Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog,TAY. Feel free to join in the topic discussion, talk about anything here, or check out the other articles on TAY, TAYClassic, and AniTAY. Is this is your first time on TAY? Then scope out this TAYTorial!
Hey Hey TAY TAY
Another mid-week has arrived and with it, thoughts on life. Okay, not really. I’m about to enter a busy period again starting next week. I need you all to keep me in your thoughts. As for games...We managed to get by last week where so many good things came out. I’m playing Link’s Awakening as a result. I also finished Untitled Goose Game which was fabulous.
But back to Link’s Awakening... I didn’t really remember too much about it. And worse, I only played it a few years ago too—maybe six or so? I don’t know if I’m loving it. I think it’s alright! It’s fun. The graphics are gorgeous but I’m just not enamoured as I think a lot of people are, and I don’t think I ever was. Still, I appreciate it as it’s well-made and most Zelda games just are.
Oh and I’m a crane game master. I love that thing so, so much.
Here are your suggested topics:
- Have you ever replayed a game and completely forgot so much of it?
- What’s a well-praised game that you’re just kinda ‘meh’ about?
- What’s a great mini game from a game?
- I want to watch Evil on CBS (I KNOW. CBS) but Michael Emerson is in it and I love him. Person of Interest was the best! Any fall shows or movies on your radar? What about all the talk of Joker?