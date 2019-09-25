Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY . Feel free to join in the topic discussion, talk about anything here, or check out the other articles on TAY , TAYClassic, and AniTAY . Is this is your first time on TAY? Then scope out this TAY Torial !

Hey Hey TAY TAY

Another mid-week has arrived and with it, thoughts on life. Okay, not really. I’m about to enter a busy period again starting next week. I need you all to keep me in your thoughts. As for games...We managed to get by last week where so many good things came out. I’m playing Link’s Awakening as a result. I also finished Untitled Goose Game which was fabulous.

Advertisement

But back to Link’s Awakening... I didn’t really remember too much about it. And worse, I only played it a few years ago too—maybe six or so? I don’t know if I’m loving it. I think it’s alright! It’s fun. The graphics are gorgeous but I’m just not enamoured as I think a lot of people are, and I don’t think I ever was. Still, I appreciate it as it’s well-made and most Zelda games just are.

Oh and I’m a crane game master. I love that thing so, so much.

Here are your suggested topics: