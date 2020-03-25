Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog,TAY. Feel free to join in the topic discussion, talk about anything here, or check out the other articles on TAY, TAYClassic, and AniTAY. Is this is your first time on TAY? Then scope out this TAYTorial!
Hey TAY - It’s been a time. Either you’re stuck in the house, working from home, unfortunately out of a job, or working hard to provide essential services to others. It’s hard to think about anything else without that underlying stress over everything going on right now.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons came at a good time for a moment of reprieve. At least pockets during the day to de-stress, even a little. It’s tough out here, no mistaking it. I hope all of you are doing as well as you can.
For today’s suggested topics:
How has everyone been? Tell us what you’ve been up to.
If you’ve been playing Animal Crossing, what are your thoughts?