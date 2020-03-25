Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY . Feel free to join in the topic discussion, talk about anything here, or check out the other articles on TAY , TAYClassic, and AniTAY . Is this is your first time on TAY? Then scope out this TAY Torial !

Hey TAY - It’s been a time. Either you’re stuck in the house, working from home, unfortunately out of a job, or working hard to provide essential services to others. It’s hard to think about anything else without that underlying stress over everything going on right now.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons came at a good time for a moment of reprieve. At least pockets during the day to de-stress, even a little. It’s tough out here, no mistaking it. I hope all of you are doing as well as you can.

For today’s suggested topics:

How has everyone been? Tell us what you’ve been up to.

If you’ve been playing Animal Crossing, what are your thoughts?

