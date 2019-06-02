Twitch Prime just gave away a free month of Crunchyroll (guys I swear I’m not sponsored by them they just give free stuff a lot) and aghhh there’s so much anime! TOO much anime, some might say! I’d watch them all, but there’s no time!

So, dear Internet, what anime should I watch? I guess you can suggest stuff on Netflix or Amazon Video, but, like, I have Crunchyroll for a limited time here. I semi-recently watched Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood and Cowboy Bebop, both of which I really enjoyed! Ideally I’d like something on the shorter side, or at least with shorter episodes.

Fire away!

P.S. i am so tired plz help