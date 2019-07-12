I’ve been playing Phoenix Wright on Switch most nights in my bed the last few weeks and it has been one of the best pre-sleep games I’ve played. Unlike other games it doesn’t really get me pumped up but plays more like a fun quirky mystery novel that lulls me into unconsciousness.

The great music, the sound effects, the silliness, the ease of play all make it perfect for playing right before I go to sleep. The fact that the game is very easy helps, there’s no real difficulty in solving the puzzles or progressing the plot, you just keep playing until you figure out what to do. Yet it always remains enjoyable, even now that I’m playing through it a second time years later.

What games do you find perfect for the end of the night?