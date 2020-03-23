What If We Did SixTAY Days of Writing Early? Haha Just Kidding... Unless...?

Since 2018, we’ve had a challenge over here on TAY for all those who are interested: write up to 60 articles in 60 days. We’ve written about games and anime, for sure, but also food, theater, film, TV shows, our personal lives, and much more. I definitely learned a lot from the times I’ve participated, and those who joined told me they’ve enjoyed it as well.

The usual dates for SixTAY Days run from June 1 to July 30. But now that a bunch of people are finding themselves stuck at home, some with more free time, I wonder if you all would be interested in having the event run a little early?

If possible, I’d still like the event to start on the first day of the month, just for clarity’s sake . If we stick to that rule, there are three options:

- Start April 1, running until May 30

- Start May 1, running until June 29 (May is 31 days!)

- Have it at the usual time, running June 1 to July 30

So, I’ll leave it up to you! Would you like to have SixTAY Days come early and, if so, how early? If enough people want it to start at another time other than what’s listed, let me know in the comments and I’ll listen!

You can vote here! If you’re not able/ willing to use Twitter, just leave your vote in the comments saying so and I’ll adjust the results accordingly.

I hope you’re all doing well. Don’t hesitate to reach out if you ever want to talk. My twitter is @JosephStanichar.