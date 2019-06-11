Life isn’t easy. Some days you just want to sit down, watch a Nintendo Direct, and go “HELL YEA!” several times when various cute and/or awesome Nintendo characters come on screen. But then your new potential landlord texts you and asks for almost $3000 in cash for a “brokers fee” he’s never mentioned before to a broker that so far has not existed.

You gotta calm yourself down before texting back “how about you pay me $3000 not to strangle you.” You relax, you remember the good things in life: like Gooigi.

I love you Gooigi. You look so fun and weird and cute. I wanna watch you melt in water knowing full well it’ll probly be adorable cuz there’s definitely not any bloody death throes in a Luigi’s Mansion game. I want watch you walk through bars like the T-1000 in Terminator 2.

When things are shitty, when corrupt people with more power than you lie and cheat and steal and there’s little to nothing you can do about it, you just gotta focus on the fun things in life. Thank you, Nintendo, for the fun things in life.