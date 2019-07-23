Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Hey there! It’s me, the guy that challenged you all to write 60 posts in 60 days, and has only written eight himself, half of which are just links to streams! What a hypocrite, amiright?

Okay, maybe I have a bit of an excuse. I’ve actually written a good amount of articles, probably around one a day actually, but most of them have been for Game Informer. If you didn’t catch my post about it, I’m interning there, and pouring most of my energy to writing for them, spending around 30 hours a week in the office and more out of the office brainstorming pitches, sending emails, and *whispers* getting some extra work done if I don’t get what I want to done at the office.

In addition to that, I’ve had work, since GI doesn’t pay the rent. I used to do about 30 hours of that as well, working from 11am to 11pm when you combine Game Informer and Chipotle, and it’s a hard job. That proved too much, so once I had enough to know I wouldn’t be homeless, I cut work down to 15-20 hours on the weekend, and none during the week. That’s been a recent development, though.

I also have, like, laundry. And dishes. And showers. You know. Being a human.

Oh, and sleep. That too.

Many of you undertaking this challenge also have busy lives, and I commend you for your dedication. However, I talked to Game Informer editor Javy Gwaltney about this, and he had something interesting to say: “You can’t write all day for your job and expect to come home and write as a hobby. You’ve got a limited number of words in you per day.”

I’ve definitely been feeling that. Even when I have the time and I’m not exhausted from my job, I can feel a sort of wall that keeps me from making posts. I’d done SixTAY Days of Writing the last two years, sometimes so tired that I would pass in and out of consciousness until I was able to type out an article, no matter what it was. Yet, for the first time, I couldn’t do it.

Of course, I never intended to write 60 articles. I intended to write 18. One article for every weekend day. But for those of you who have done it, you know that food service is a crushing, soul-sucking job, and I had never felt as drained as I did after working 7:30am to 4pm with a constant barrage of burritos. I technically had eight hours left in the day, but I could barely speak comprehensively for those eight hours, let alone write.

Here’s the thing, though: I can still make that 18.

I’ve written eight articles for SixTAY Days of Writing. That leaves 10 left. There are eight more days left in the event, meaning I’d have to make two posts on two days. I did the math, and here’s how I’m going to do it.

I’m going to stream another game: Resident Evil 4. I’ve never played it before, but according to howlongtobeat.com, it lasts around 20 hours. If I do four five-hours streams, that should get me there. I admit that streaming and making a post linking to it comes across as a bit lazy, but at the beginning of the event, I stressed that SixTAY Days of Writing is more than just writing; It’s about making content. I talked with the GI Show’s host, Ben Hanson, today about becoming more comfortable in front of a microphone, and he told me one of the best ways to do that is to stream.

That leaves six other articles, and the schedule is as follows:

Post 9: 7/23- You’re reading it, silly.

Post 10: 7/24- My first stream of Resident Evil 4, from 6:30pm to 11:30pm, Central Time. I’ll aim to complete chapters one and two.

Post 11: 7/25- My second stream of Resident Evil 4, also from 6:30pm to 11:30pm, Central Time. I’ll aim to complete chapter three.

Post 12: 7/26- My only “normal” post for this batch, I’ll write about my thoughts on Neon Genesis Evangelion, which I’ve been watching for the first time through Netflix. I’m on episode 20 currently (I’ll finish before I write this), and I have some thoughts.

Post 13: 7/27- Discussion. Some of you have done really well hosting discussion posts for this event, so I figured I’d try my hand at it. I have my question in mind, but I’ll save it for the post. =P

Post 14: 7/27- I’m also streaming Resident Evil 4 that day, from you guessed it, 6:30pm to 11:30pm, Central Time, aiming to beat chapter four.

Post 15: 7/28- Another discussion!

Post 16: 7/29- “I’m proud of me.” I made a post like this last year, and I liked it. Kinda vain maybe, but hey, I work hard and this is my time to celebrate my achievements of the last two months, in and out of TAY.

Post 17: 7/30- “I’m proud of you.” Just like last year, it’s a round-up of all your amazing achievements!

Post 18: 7/30- My final stream of Resident Evil 4, from 6:30pm to whenever I beat the darn thing. I’m treating this like a celebration stream, or a victory lap, if you will.

So there’s the schedule. It’s going to be a crazy 10 days, but I know that I can do it, and I know those of you participating can finish strong too, even if you’ve fallen off like I have!