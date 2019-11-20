With Secret Santa and the holidays upon us, just wanted to let you guys know that Fangamer.com’s annual Black Friday sale is now live through December 2 . It comes with free shipping (US, discounted if outside the US). And you get gift codes that stack for multiple, separate orders. Right now, Undertale is the highlighted series for some fun, one-of-a-kind merch.

Don’t forget, if you haven’t already: Please create your gift guides ASAP, and fill out the form, so GBD and I can hand out information to your secret santa by next week.