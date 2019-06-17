Microsoft announced Xbox Game Pass for PC at E3. After seeing the starting prices I IMMEDIATELY ran to my PC, knocking aside a table and my dog, and signed up.

The initial month is only $1 and the “beta price”, for however long Game Pass is in beta, is $5/month. I’ve already installed the following games:

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus

Ori and the Blind Forest

Astroneer

Gears of War 4

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Wandersong

Vampyr

Tyranny

Sea of Thieves (I technically already own this but wanted to list it cuz it’s awesome)

SteamWorld Dig 2

Tacoma

Opus Magnum

Moonlighter

Void Bastards

Abzu

Kingsway

That’s 16 games. I get them for $1 for the first month. Add on maybe another two months of beta and we’re looking at all those games (and anything else I want to add from the much larger game pass collection) for $11. I believe this is the greatest gaming deal I’ve ever participated in. The quality of games available and the price point are unbeatable.

Once Game Pass goes up to $10 I will likely cancel my subscription. To keep it popular at $10 I think they’ll have to add some more new/recent games. We’ll have to wait and see what Microsoft does, I may end up keeping it, who knows! But until then....I’m going to play as many of these as I can. If you have a PC and haven’t signed up for Game Pass on PC yet check it out! I’m playing Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus now and it’s amazing (and very disturbing) so far.