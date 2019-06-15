June: Well, here we are. The final twenty titles. And you know, it’s a weird collection of games, but it also... feels right, somehow. Classic original Xbox tiles (including all of the Splinter Cell titles from that era), one of my holdouts Enslaved: Odyssey to the West, the underrated Peter Jackson’s King Kong, the long, long requested Asura’s Wrath and quite possibly the ultimate dark horse, Too Human (that’s actually somehow available for free right now on the xbox store).
I do wish that more original xbox titles ended up being here, but overall, I’m still glad that microsoft decided to do this at all, in what’s easily been one of the best decisions they made this entire console generation. And hey, it means this is the last time I’ll ever have to update this article, after not touching it for... over a year and a half. Still, clocking in at just over 600 games across four years; not bad microsoft, not bad at all.
[sigh] Anyway, for the last time:
As always, all you need to play these games is the original 360 game disc or a digital purchase, and if you’ve never played the game you can now buy them on the Xbox One marketplace. Original Xbox games can be found in the digital downloads section, and supposedly the ancient discs for that console should work as well (if you can find one...) No subscription required, unless it’s a Games With Gold title.
Happy gaming!
Original Xbox Games
- Armed and Dangerous
- Black
- Blinx: The Time Sweeper
- Bloodrayne 2
- Breakdown
- Conker: Live & Reloaded
- Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge
- Dead to Rights
- Destroy All Humans!
- Full Spectrum Warrior
- Fuzion Frenzy
- Grabbed by the Ghoulies
- Hunter: The Reckoning
- Indiana Jones and the Emperor’s Tomb
- Jade Empire
- The King of Fighters Neowave
- Mercenaries: Playground of Destruction
- MX Unleashed
- Ninja Gaiden Black
- Panzer Dragoon Orta
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time
- Psychonauts
- Red Faction II
- Sid Meier’s Pirates!
- Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy
- SSX 3
- Star Wars: Battlefront
- Star Wars: Battlefront 2
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy
- Star Wars Jedi Starfighter
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords
- Star Wars Republic Commando
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Double Agent
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Pandora Tomorrow
- Unreal Championship 2: The Liandri Conflict
Xbox 360 Games
- #
- 0 Day: Attack on Earth
- 3D Ultra Minigolf
- A
- A Kingdom for Keflings
- A World of Keflings
- Ace Combat 6: Fires of Liberation
- Aegis Wing
- Age of Booty
- AirMech Arena
- Alan Wake
- Alan Wake’s American Nightmare
- Alice: Madness Returns
- Alien Hominid HD
- Aliens vs Predator
- Altered Beast
- Anomaly Warzone Earth
- Aqua
- Arkanoid Live!
- Army of Two
- Assassin’s Creed
- Assassin’s Creed II
- Assassin’s Creed III
- Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood
- Assassin’s Creed: Liberation HD
- Assassin’s Creed: Revelations
- Assassin’s Creed: Rogue
- Assault Heroes 2
- Asteroids & Deluxe
- Astropop
- Asura’s Wraith
- Astropop
- B
- Babel Rising
- Band of Bugs
- Banjo Kazooie: Nuts N Bolts
- Banjo Kazooie
- Banjo Tooie
- Batman: Arkham Origins
- BattleBlock Theater
- Battlefield 1943
- Battlefield: Bad Company
- Battlefield: Bad Company 2
- Battlefield 2: Modern Combat
- Battlefield 3
- Battlestations: Midway
- Battlestations Pacific
- Bayonetta
- Beat’n Groovy
- Bejeweled 2
- Bejeweled 3
- Bellator: MMA Onslaught
- Beyond Good & Evil HD
- Bionic Commando 2
- Bioshock
- Bioshock 2
- Bioshock Infinite
- Blazing Angels: Squadrons of WWII
- Blood Knights
- Blood of the Werewolf
- Bloodforge
- BloodRayne 2
- BloodRayne: Betrayal
- Blue Dragon
- Bomberman Battlefest
- Boom Boom Rocket
- Borderlands
- Borderlands 2
- Bound By Flame
- Braid
- Brain Challenge
- Brothers in Arms: Hell’s Highway
- Brutal Legend
- Bullet Soul
- Bullet Soul: Infinite Burst
- Bully: Scholarship Edition
- Burnout Paradise
- Burnout Revenge
- C
- Cabela’s Alaskan Adventures
- Cabela’s Dangerous Hunts 2013
- Cabela’s Hunting Expeditions
- Cabela’s Survival: Shadows of Katmai
- Call of Duty 2
- Call of Duty 3
- Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare
- Call of Duty: Black Ops
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 2
- Call of Duty: Ghosts
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
- Call of Duty: World at War
- Call of Juarez 2
- Call of Juarez: Gunslinger
- Call of Juarez: The Cartel
- Capcom Arcade Cabinet
- Carcassonne
- Cars: Mater-National
- Cars 2: The Video Game
- Castle Crashers
- Castle of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse
- Castlestorm
- Castlevania: Harmony of Despair
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow- Mirror of Fate HD
- Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
- Catherine
- Centipede & Millipede
- Child of Eden
- CLANNAD (Japan only)
- Comic Jumper
- Comix Zone
- Commanders: Attack of the Genos
- Command and Conquer 3: Kane’s Wraith
- Command and Conquer 3: Tiberium Wars
- Command and Conquer Red Alert 3
- Command and Conquer Red Alert 3: Commander’s Challenge
- Condemned
- Contra
- Costume Quest
- Costume Quest 2
- Counter-Strike: GO
- Crackdown
- Crazy Taxi
- Crysis
- Crysis 2
- Crysis 3
- Crystal Defenders
- Crystal Quest
- Cyber Troopers Virtual-On
- Cyber Troopers Virtual-On Oratorio Tangram
- D
- Dante’s Inferno
- Dark Souls
- Dark Void
- Darksiders
- Darksiders 2
- Daytona USA
- de Blob 2
- Dead Rising 2: Case West
- Dead Rising 2: Case Zero
- Dead Space
- Dead Space 2
- Dead Space 3
- Dead Space Ignition
- Deadfall Adventures
- Deadliest Warrior
- Deadliest Warrior: Legends
- Deadly Premonition
- Deathspank T.O.V.
- Defense Grid
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution- Director’s Cut
- DIG DUG
- DiRT 3
- DiRT Showdown
- Discs of Tron
- Disney’s Bolt
- Divinity 2: DKS
- Domino Master
- Doom
- Doom II
- Doom 3 BFG Edition (Disc only/required)
- Doritos Crash Course
- Double Dragon Neon
- Dragon Age: Origins
- Dragon Age 2
- Dragon’s Lair
- Driver San Francisco
- Duck Tales: Remastered
- Duke Nukem Forever
- Duke Nukem Manhattan Project
- Dungeons and Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara
- Dungeon Siege III
- E
- E4
- Earth Defense Force 2017
- Earth Defense Force 2025
- Earth Defense Force: Insect Armageddon
- Earthworm Jim HD
- Eat Lead
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
- Enchanted Arms
- Encleverment Experiment
- Enslaved: Odyssey to the West
- Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two
- Escape Dead Island
- F
- F1 2014
- Fable Anniversary
- Fable Heroes
- Fable II
- Fable II Pub Games
- Fable III
- Faery: Legends of Avalon
- Fallout 3
- Fallout: New Vegas
- Far Cry Classic
- Far Cry Instincts: Predator
- Far Cry 3
- Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon
- Feeding Frenzy
- Feeding Frenzy 2
- Fight Night Champion
- Fighting Vipers
- Final Fantasy XIII
- Final Fantasy XIII-2
- Final Fight: Double Impact
- Flashback
- FLOCK!
- Forza Horizon
- Foul Play
- Fret Nice
- Frogger
- Frogger 2
- From Dust
- Frontlines: Fuel of War
- FUEL
- FunTown Majong
- G
- Galaga
- Galaga Legions
- Galaga Legions DX
- Garou: Mark of the Wolves
- Gatling Gears
- Gears of War
- Gears of War 2
- Gears of War 3
- Gears of War: Judgment
- Geometry Wars: Retro Evolved
- Geometry Wars: Retro Evolved 2
- Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game
- Ghostbusters: Sanctum of Slime
- Gin Rummy
- Girl Fight
- Go! Go! Break Steady
- Goat Simulator
- Golden Axe
- Golf: Tee it Up!
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
- Grand Theft Auto IV
- Grand Theft Auto IV: Episodes from Liberty City
- Greg Hasting’s Paintball 2
- Grid 2
- Grid Autosport
- Gripshift
- Guardian Heroes
- Gunstar Heroes
- Guwange
- Gyromancer
- Gyruss
- H
- Half Minute Hero: Super Mega Neo Climax
- Halo 3
- Halo 3: ODST
- Halo 4
- Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary
- Halo: Reach
- Halo: Spartan Assault
- Halo Wars
- Hard Corps: Uprising
- Hardwood Backgammon
- Hardwood Hearts
- Hardwood Spades
- Harm’s Way
- Haunted House
- Heavy Weapon
- Hexic HD
- Hexic 2
- Hitman HD Pack
- Hitman: Absolution
- Hitman: Blood Money
- Hydro Thunder
- Hydrophobia
- I
- I am Alive
- Ikaruga
- ilomilo
- Infinite Discovery
- Injustice: Gods Among Us
- Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet
- Interpol
- Iron Brigade
- J
- Jeremy McGrath’s Offroad
- Jet Set Radio
- Jetpac Refuelled
- Jewel Quest
- Joe Danger Special Edition
- Joe Danger 2: The Movie
- Joust
- Joy Ride Turbo
- Juju
- Jurassic Park: The Game
- Just Cause
- Just Cause 2
- K
- Kameo: Elements of Power
- Kane & Lynch 2: Dog Days
- Killer is Dead
- Kingdom of Amalur: Reckoning
- KOF Sky Stage
- The King of Fighters 2002 UM
- L
- Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light
- Lazy Raiders
- Left 4 Dead
- Left 4 Dead 2
- LEGO Batman
- LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes
- LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures
- LEGO Indiana Jones 2
- LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game
- LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga
- LEGO Star Wars III
- LEGO Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy
- Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII
- LIMBO
- Lode Runner
- Lost Odyssey
- Lost Planet: Extreme Conditions
- Lost Planet: Extreme Conditions Colonies Editions
- Lost Planet 2
- Lost Planet 3
- Lumines Live!
- Luxor 2
- M
- Mad Tracks
- Madballs in Babo: Invasion
- Mafia 2
- Magic 2012
- Magic 2013
- Magic 2014: Duels of the Planeswalkers
- Magic The Gathering
- Marathon: Durandal
- Marlow Briggs
- Mars: War Logs
- Mass Effect
- Mass Effect 2
- Mass Effect 3
- Matt Hazard: Blood Bath and Beyond
- Medal of Honor: Airborne
- Meet the Robinsons
- Mega Man 9
- Mega Man 10
- Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance
- Metal Gear Solid HD: 2 & 3
- Metal Gear Solid Peace Walker HD
- Metal Slug 3
- Metal Slug XX
- Midnight Club: Los Angeles
- Midway Arcade Origins
- Might & Magic Clash of Heroes
- Military Madness: Nectaris
- Mirror’s Edge
- Missile Command
- Monaco: What’s Yours is Mine
- Monday Night Combat
- Monkey Island: SE
- Monkey Island 2: SE
- Monopoly Deal
- Monopoly Plus
- Moon Driver
- Motocross Madness
- Mr. DRILLER Online
- Ms. Splosion Man
- Ms. Pac-Man
- Mutant Blobs Attack
- Mutant Storm Empire
- Mutant Storm Reloaded
- MX vs. ATV Reflex
- N
- N+
- NBA JAM: On Fire Edition
- NeoGeo Battle Coliseum
- New Rally X
- NiGHTS into dream…
- NIN2-Jump
- Ninja Gaiden 2
- Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge
- O
- Of Orcs and Men
- Omega Five
- Operation Flashpoint: Dragon Rising
- Operation Flashpoint: Red River (disc only/required)
- Orcs Must Die!
- Outland
- Overlord
- Overlord II
- P
- Pac-Man
- Pac-Man: Championship Edition
- Pac-Man: Championship Edition DX+
- Pac-Man: Museum
- Peggle
- Peggle 2
- Perfect Dark
- Perfect Dark Zero
- Persona 4 Arena
- Peter Jackson’s King Kong: The Official Game of the Movie
- Phantasy Star II
- Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds
- Pinball FX
- Planets Under Attack
- Plants vs. Zombies
- Poker Smash
- Portal: Still Alive
- Portal 2
- Port Royale 3: Pirates and Merchants
- Prey
- Prince of Persia
- Prince of Persia Classic
- Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands
- PURE (disc only/required)
- Putty Squad
- Puzzlegeddon
- Puzzle Quest
- Puzzle Quest 2
- Puzzle Quest Galactrix
- Q
- QIX+++
- Quantum Conundrum
- R
- R.U.S.E.
- Radiant Silvergun
- RAGE
- Raiden IV
- Rainbow Six: Vegas
- Rainbow Six: Vegas 2
- Raskulls
- Rayman 3 HD
- Rayman Legends
- Rayman Origins
- Rayman Raving Rabbids
- Red Dead Redemption
- Red Faction: Armageddon
- Red Faction: Battlegrounds
- Resident Evil CODE: Veronica X HD
- RoboBlitz
- Rocket Knight
- Rockstar Table Tennis
- R-Type Dimensions
- Rumble Roses XX
- Runner 2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien
- S
- Sacred 3
- Sacred Citadel
- Saints Row
- Saints Row 2
- Saints Row: The Third
- Saints Row IV
- Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell
- Sam & Max Beyond Time and Space
- Sam & Max Save the World
- Samurai Showdown 2
- Scarygirl
- Scrap Metal
- Screamride
- Sega Bass Fishing
- Sega Vintage Collection: Alex Kidd & Co.
- Sega Vintage Collection: Golden Axe
- Sega Vintage Collection: Monster World
- Sega Vintage Collection: Streets of Rage
- Sega Vintage Collection: ToeJam & Earl
- Sensible World of Soccer
- Shadow Assault: Tenchu
- Shadow Complex
- Shadows of the Dammed
- Shadowrun
- Shank 2
- Shinobi
- Shotest Shogi
- Shred Nebula
- Sid Meyer’s Civilization Revolution
- Silent Hill: Downpour
- Silent Hill: Homecoming
- Silent Hill: HD Collection
- SINE MORA
- Skate
- Skate 3
- Skullgirls
- Skydive: Proximity Flight
- Slender: The Arrival
- Small Arms
- Sniper Elite V2
- Soltrio Solitaire
- Sonic Adventure
- Sonic Adventure 2
- Sonic and Knuckles
- Sonic and All-Stars Racing Transformed
- Sonic CD
- Sonic Generations
- Sonic: The Fighters
- Sonic The Hedgehog
- Sonic The Hedgehog 2
- Sonic The Hedgehog 3
- Sonic The Hedgehog 4: Episode 1
- Sonic The Hedgehog 4: Episode 2
- Sonic Unleashed
- Soulcalibur
- Soulcalibur II HD
- South Park: The Stick of Truth
- Space Ark
- Space Giraffe
- Space Invaders Infinity Gene
- Spec Ops: The Line
- Spelunky
- Split/Second
- ‘Splosion Man
- SSX
- Stacking
- Star Ocean: The Last Hope
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II
- Steins;Gate
- Steins;Gate: Hiyoku Renri no Darling
- Steins;Gate Senkei Kosoku no Phenogram
- Strania
- Street Fighter 4
- Stuntman: Ignition
- Super Contra
- Super Meat Boy
- Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo
- Super Street Fighter IV: Arcade Edition
- Supreme Commander 2
- Syberia
- Syndicate
- T
- Tecmo Bowl Throwback
- Tekken 6
- Tekken Tag Tournament 2
- Texas Hold’em
- The Cave
- The Darkness
- The King of Fighters 98
- The King of Fighters 2002 Unlimited Match
- The King of Fighters XIII
- The Maw
- The Orange Box
- The Splatters
- The Walking Dead
- The Walking Dead: Season 2
- The Walking Dead: Michonne
- The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings
- Ticket to Ride
- TimeShift
- Tomb Raider: Anniversary
- Tomb Raider: Legend
- Tomb Raider: Underworld
- Tom Clancy’s Endwar
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Advanced Warfighter
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Advanced Warfighter 2
- Tom Clancy’s HAXWX
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Blacklist
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Conviction
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Double Agent
- Too Human
- Torchlight
- Tour de France 2009
- Tour de France 2011
- Tower Bloxx Deluxe
- Toybox Turbos
- Toy Soldiers
- Toy Soldiers: Cold War
- Toy Story 3
- Trials Evolution
- Trials HD
- Triggerheart Exelica
- Trine 2
- Tron: Evolution
- Tropico 4
- U
- Ugly Americans: Apocalypsegeddon
- Unbound Saga
- Undertow
- Unreal Tournament 3
- V
- Vanquish
- Virtua Fighter 2
- Virtua Fighter 5: Final Showdown
- Virtual-On OT
- Viva Piñata
- Viva Piñata: Trouble in Paradise
- W
- Winterbottom
- Wolfenstein 3D
- Wolf of the Battlefield: Commando 3
- Word Puzzle
- X
- XCOM Declassified: The Bureau
- XCOM: Enemy Unknown
- XCOM: Enemy Within
- Y
- Yosumin! LIVE
- Z
- Zoe HD
- Zuma
- Zuma’s Revenge!
