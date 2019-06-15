June: Well, here we are. The final twenty titles. And you know, it’s a weird collection of games, but it also... feels right, somehow. Classic original Xbox tiles (including all of the Splinter Cell titles from that era), one of my holdouts Enslaved: Odyssey to the West, the underrated Peter Jackson’s King Kong, the long, long requested Asura’s Wrath and quite possibly the ultimate dark horse, Too Human (that’s actually somehow available for free right now on the xbox store).



I do wish that more original xbox titles ended up being here, but overall, I’m still glad that microsoft decided to do this at all, in what’s easily been one of the best decisions they made this entire console generation. And hey, it means this is the last time I’ll ever have to update this article, after not touching it for... over a year and a half. Still, clocking in at just over 600 games across four years; not bad microsoft, not bad at all.

[sigh] Anyway, for the last time:



As always, all you need to play these games is the original 360 game disc or a digital purchase, and if you’ve never played the game you can now buy them on the Xbox One marketplace. Original Xbox games can be found in the digital downloads section, and supposedly the ancient discs for that console should work as well (if you can find one...) No subscription required, unless it’s a Games With Gold title.

Happy gaming!

Original Xbox Games



Armed and Dangerous



Black

Blinx: The Time Sweeper



Bloodrayne 2

Breakdown

Conker: Live & Reloaded



Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge

Dead to Rights

Destroy All Humans!

Full Spectrum Warrior



Fuzion Frenzy

Grabbed by the Ghoulies

Hunter: The Reckoning



Indiana Jones and the Emperor’s Tomb

Jade Empire



The King of Fighters Neowave

Mercenaries: Playground of Destruction

MX Unleashed



Ninja Gaiden Black

Panzer Dragoon Orta



Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time

Psychonauts

Red Faction II

Sid Meier’s Pirates!

Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy

SSX 3

Star Wars: Battlefront

Star Wars: Battlefront 2

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy

Star Wars Jedi Starfighter

Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords

Star Wars Republic Commando



Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind



Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell



Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory



Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Double Agent



Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Pandora Tomorrow

Unreal Championship 2: The Liandri Conflict

Xbox 360 Games

